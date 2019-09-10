European Championship Qualifying - Group A
Montenegro0Czech Rep3

Montenegro v Czech Republic

Line-ups

Montenegro

  • 1Petkovic
  • 23MarusicBooked at 74mins
  • 5Lagator
  • 6Tomasevic
  • 3RadunovicBooked at 53minsSubstituted forBeqirajat 73'minutes
  • 15Hocko
  • 4VukcevicSubstituted forBakicat 68'minutes
  • 21Boljevic
  • 18KosovicSubstituted forSavicevicat 73'minutes
  • 7Vesovic
  • 9Mugosa

Substitutes

  • 2Sekulic
  • 8Bakic
  • 10Jankovic
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 12Mijatovic
  • 13Dragojevic
  • 14Savicevic
  • 16Jovovic
  • 17Haksabanovic
  • 19Scekic
  • 20Jankovic
  • 22Kojasevic

Czech Rep

  • 1Vaclik
  • 5Coufal
  • 3Celustka
  • 17SuchySubstituted forBrabecat 45'minutes
  • 18Boril
  • 8Darida
  • 15SoucekBooked at 82mins
  • 12MasopustSubstituted forKopicat 77'minutes
  • 21Kral
  • 14JanktoBooked at 75mins
  • 19SchickSubstituted forKrmencikat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kaderábek
  • 4Brabec
  • 6Simic
  • 7Krejci
  • 9Kalvach
  • 10Husbauer
  • 11Krmencik
  • 13Kopic
  • 16Koubek
  • 20Dolezal
  • 22Novák
  • 23Pavlenka
Referee:
Alì Palabiyik

Match Stats

Home TeamMontenegroAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home12
Away33

Live Text

Match ends, Montenegro 0, Czech Republic 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montenegro 0, Czech Republic 3.

Goal!

Goal! Montenegro 0, Czech Republic 3. Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty Czech Republic. Alex Kral draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Deni Hocko (Montenegro) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Michal Krmencik replaces Patrik Schick.

Foul by Jan Kopic (Czech Republic).

Vukan Savicevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jan Kopic (Czech Republic).

Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jan Boril (Czech Republic).

Adam Marusic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jakub Brabec (Czech Republic).

Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jan Kopic (Czech Republic).

Marko Bakic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Danijel Petkovic.

Attempt saved. Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Deni Hocko (Montenegro).

Booking

Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jan Boril (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimír Darida.

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefan Mugosa.

Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic).

Foul by Jan Boril (Czech Republic).

Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Jan Kopic replaces Lukas Masopust.

Offside, Montenegro. Vukan Savicevic tries a through ball, but Fatos Beqiraj is caught offside.

Booking

Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Adam Marusic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic).

Adam Marusic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic).

Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Vukan Savicevic replaces Nebojsa Kosovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Fatos Beqiraj replaces Risto Radunovic.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001941512
2Czech Rep53029819
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro5023313-102
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal422010468
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg511358-34
5Lithuania5014415-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011761112
2Northern Ireland540174312
3Netherlands430114599
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia5005218-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia5311105510
2Slovakia53029729
3Hungary53027619
4Wales42024406
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland641182613
2Slovenia6321125711
3Austria6312136710
4North Macedonia62228808
5Israel6222111108
6Latvia6006121-200

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey65011421215
2France65011941515
3Iceland6402109112
4Albania630310919
5Moldova6105217-153
6Andorra6006014-140

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium66001911818
2Russia65011841415
3Kazakhstan621389-17
4Cyprus621311657
5Scotland6204513-86
6San Marino6006028-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you