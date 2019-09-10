Match ends, Montenegro 0, Czech Republic 3.
Montenegro v Czech Republic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montenegro
- 1Petkovic
- 23MarusicBooked at 74mins
- 5Lagator
- 6Tomasevic
- 3RadunovicBooked at 53minsSubstituted forBeqirajat 73'minutes
- 15Hocko
- 4VukcevicSubstituted forBakicat 68'minutes
- 21Boljevic
- 18KosovicSubstituted forSavicevicat 73'minutes
- 7Vesovic
- 9Mugosa
Substitutes
- 2Sekulic
- 8Bakic
- 10Jankovic
- 11Beqiraj
- 12Mijatovic
- 13Dragojevic
- 14Savicevic
- 16Jovovic
- 17Haksabanovic
- 19Scekic
- 20Jankovic
- 22Kojasevic
Czech Rep
- 1Vaclik
- 5Coufal
- 3Celustka
- 17SuchySubstituted forBrabecat 45'minutes
- 18Boril
- 8Darida
- 15SoucekBooked at 82mins
- 12MasopustSubstituted forKopicat 77'minutes
- 21Kral
- 14JanktoBooked at 75mins
- 19SchickSubstituted forKrmencikat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kaderábek
- 4Brabec
- 6Simic
- 7Krejci
- 9Kalvach
- 10Husbauer
- 11Krmencik
- 13Kopic
- 16Koubek
- 20Dolezal
- 22Novák
- 23Pavlenka
- Referee:
- Alì Palabiyik
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away33
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montenegro 0, Czech Republic 3.
Goal!
Goal! Montenegro 0, Czech Republic 3. Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Czech Republic. Alex Kral draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Deni Hocko (Montenegro) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Michal Krmencik replaces Patrik Schick.
Foul by Jan Kopic (Czech Republic).
Vukan Savicevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jan Kopic (Czech Republic).
Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jan Boril (Czech Republic).
Adam Marusic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jakub Brabec (Czech Republic).
Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jan Kopic (Czech Republic).
Marko Bakic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Danijel Petkovic.
Attempt saved. Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Deni Hocko (Montenegro).
Booking
Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).
Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jan Boril (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimír Darida.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefan Mugosa.
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).
Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic).
Foul by Jan Boril (Czech Republic).
Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Jan Kopic replaces Lukas Masopust.
Offside, Montenegro. Vukan Savicevic tries a through ball, but Fatos Beqiraj is caught offside.
Booking
Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Adam Marusic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic).
Adam Marusic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic).
Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Vukan Savicevic replaces Nebojsa Kosovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Fatos Beqiraj replaces Risto Radunovic.