European Championship Qualifying - Group H
Moldova0Turkey4

Moldova v Turkey

Line-ups

Moldova

  • 23Koselev
  • 22Graur
  • 5Efros
  • 4Mudrac
  • 2Reabciuk
  • 9Cebotaru
  • 15Turcan
  • 7IonitaSubstituted forGhecevat 81'minutes
  • 17Sandu
  • 16SuvorovSubstituted forRozgoniucat 75'minutes
  • 11GinsariSubstituted forCemirtanat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 6Rozgoniuc
  • 13Macritchii
  • 14Cemirtan
  • 18Ambros
  • 19Zagaevschi
  • 20Cojocaru
  • 21Ghecev

Turkey

  • 12Günok
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 22Ayhan
  • 3Demiral
  • 13Meras
  • 20Türüç
  • 6Tufan
  • 8TokozSubstituted forParmakat 87'minutes
  • 17KahveciSubstituted forYaziciat 80'minutes
  • 9Tosun
  • 18KaramanSubstituted forCalhanogluat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bolat
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 5Belozoglu
  • 7Karaca
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 11Yazici
  • 14Parmak
  • 15Yalcin
  • 16Ünal
  • 19Sangaré
  • 21Kilinc
  • 23Çakir
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamMoldovaAway TeamTurkey
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home4
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Moldova 0, Turkey 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Moldova 0, Turkey 4.

Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mihail Ghecev (Moldova).

Attempt missed. Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Umut Meras with a cross.

Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).

Vadim Cemirtan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Turkey. Yusuf Yazici tries a through ball, but Hakan Calhanoglu is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Moldova 0, Turkey 4. Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Cenk Tosun with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Abdulkadir Parmak replaces Dorukhan Tokoz.

Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).

Vadim Cemirtan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Turkey. Dorukhan Tokoz tries a through ball, but Cenk Tosun is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Dorukhan Tokoz (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Deniz Türüç.

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Mihail Ghecev replaces Artur Ionita.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Yusuf Yazici replaces Irfan Can Kahveci.

Goal!

Goal! Moldova 0, Turkey 3. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mehmet Zeki Çelik with a cross.

Deniz Türüç (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova).

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Artiom Rozgoniuc replaces Alexandru Suvorov.

Attempt missed. Deniz Türüç (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cenk Tosun.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Hakan Calhanoglu replaces Kenan Karaman.

Foul by Deniz Türüç (Turkey).

Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Vadim Cemirtan replaces Radu Ginsari.

Foul by Deniz Türüç (Turkey).

Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Dorukhan Tokoz.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Stefan Efros.

Attempt blocked. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Deniz Türüç.

Kenan Karaman (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dinu Graur (Moldova).

Goal!

Goal! Moldova 0, Turkey 2. Deniz Türüç (Turkey) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Cenk Tosun (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stefan Efros (Moldova).

Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).

Radu Ginsari (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Deniz Türüç (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mehmet Zeki Çelik.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Iaser Turcan.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001941512
2Czech Rep53029819
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro5023313-102
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal422010468
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg511358-34
5Lithuania5014415-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011761112
2Northern Ireland540174312
3Netherlands430114599
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia5005218-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia5311105510
2Slovakia53029729
3Hungary53027619
4Wales42024406
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland641182613
2Slovenia6321125711
3Austria6312136710
4North Macedonia62228808
5Israel6222111108
6Latvia6006121-200

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey65011421215
2France65011941515
3Iceland6402109112
4Albania630310919
5Moldova6105217-153
6Andorra6006014-140

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium66001911818
2Russia65011841415
3Kazakhstan621389-17
4Cyprus621311657
5Scotland6204513-86
6San Marino6006028-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

