Match ends, Moldova 0, Turkey 4.
Moldova v Turkey
Line-ups
Moldova
- 23Koselev
- 22Graur
- 5Efros
- 4Mudrac
- 2Reabciuk
- 9Cebotaru
- 15Turcan
- 7IonitaSubstituted forGhecevat 81'minutes
- 17Sandu
- 16SuvorovSubstituted forRozgoniucat 75'minutes
- 11GinsariSubstituted forCemirtanat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Celeadnic
- 6Rozgoniuc
- 13Macritchii
- 14Cemirtan
- 18Ambros
- 19Zagaevschi
- 20Cojocaru
- 21Ghecev
Turkey
- 12Günok
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 22Ayhan
- 3Demiral
- 13Meras
- 20Türüç
- 6Tufan
- 8TokozSubstituted forParmakat 87'minutes
- 17KahveciSubstituted forYaziciat 80'minutes
- 9Tosun
- 18KaramanSubstituted forCalhanogluat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 4Söyüncü
- 5Belozoglu
- 7Karaca
- 10Calhanoglu
- 11Yazici
- 14Parmak
- 15Yalcin
- 16Ünal
- 19Sangaré
- 21Kilinc
- 23Çakir
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Moldova 0, Turkey 4.
Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mihail Ghecev (Moldova).
Attempt missed. Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Umut Meras with a cross.
Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).
Vadim Cemirtan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Turkey. Yusuf Yazici tries a through ball, but Hakan Calhanoglu is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Moldova 0, Turkey 4. Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Cenk Tosun with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Abdulkadir Parmak replaces Dorukhan Tokoz.
Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).
Vadim Cemirtan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Turkey. Dorukhan Tokoz tries a through ball, but Cenk Tosun is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Dorukhan Tokoz (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Deniz Türüç.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Mihail Ghecev replaces Artur Ionita.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Yusuf Yazici replaces Irfan Can Kahveci.
Goal!
Goal! Moldova 0, Turkey 3. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mehmet Zeki Çelik with a cross.
Deniz Türüç (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova).
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Artiom Rozgoniuc replaces Alexandru Suvorov.
Attempt missed. Deniz Türüç (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cenk Tosun.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Hakan Calhanoglu replaces Kenan Karaman.
Foul by Deniz Türüç (Turkey).
Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Vadim Cemirtan replaces Radu Ginsari.
Foul by Deniz Türüç (Turkey).
Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Dorukhan Tokoz.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Stefan Efros.
Attempt blocked. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Deniz Türüç.
Kenan Karaman (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dinu Graur (Moldova).
Goal!
Goal! Moldova 0, Turkey 2. Deniz Türüç (Turkey) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Cenk Tosun (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Efros (Moldova).
Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).
Radu Ginsari (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Deniz Türüç (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mehmet Zeki Çelik.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Iaser Turcan.