European Championship Qualifying - Group H
Albania4Iceland2

Albania v Iceland

Line-ups

Albania

  • 23StrakoshaBooked at 81mins
  • 4HysajSubstituted forAbrashiat 73'minutes
  • 6DjimsitiSubstituted forVeseliat 66'minutes
  • 17Dermaku
  • 3LenjaniSubstituted forRoshiat 62'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 13Gjasula
  • 18Ismajli
  • 7Bare
  • 9Memushaj
  • 16CikalleshiBooked at 56mins
  • 10Manaj

Substitutes

  • 1Selmani
  • 2Ramadani
  • 5Veseli
  • 8Qose
  • 11Uzuni
  • 12Hoxha
  • 14Xhaka
  • 15Mavraj
  • 19Balaj
  • 20Kumbulla
  • 21Roshi
  • 22Abrashi

Iceland

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 2Hermannsson
  • 14ÁrnasonBooked at 37minsSubstituted forat 88'minutes
  • 6R Sigurdsson
  • 23AF Skúlason
  • 16Sigurjonsson
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 20HallfredssonSubstituted forSigthorssonat 56'minutes
  • 8BjarnasonSubstituted forMagnússonat 71'minutes
  • 10G Sigurdsson
  • 22BödvarssonSubstituted forKjartanssonat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fjóluson
  • 4Pálsson
  • 5Grétarsson
  • 7Fridjónsson
  • 9Sigthorsson
  • 11Gudmundsson
  • 12Kristinsson
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 18Magnússon
  • 19Kjartansson
  • 21Traustason
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbaniaAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Albania 4, Iceland 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Albania 4, Iceland 2.

Attempt missed. Rey Manaj (Albania) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Strakosha.

Attempt missed. Klaus Gjasula (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Odise Roshi.

Hand ball by Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland).

Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hördur Magnússon (Iceland).

Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.

Foul by Amir Abrashi (Albania).

Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Odise Roshi (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (Iceland).

Kári Árnason went off injured after Iceland had used all subs.

Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Vidar Kjartansson replaces Jón Dadi Bödvarsson.

Booking

Odise Roshi (Albania) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.

Goal!

Goal! Albania 4, Iceland 2. Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Booking

Thomas Strakosha (Albania) is shown the yellow card.

Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland).

Goal!

Goal! Albania 3, Iceland 2. Odise Roshi (Albania) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Keidi Bare.

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Hjörtur Hermannsson.

Attempt missed. Ardian Ismajli (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frederic Veseli following a corner.

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.

Attempt blocked. Ledian Memushaj (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland).

Substitution

Substitution, Albania. Amir Abrashi replaces Elseid Hysaj.

Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ragnar Sigurdsson (Iceland).

Foul by Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania).

Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Hördur Magnússon replaces Birkir Bjarnason.

Attempt missed. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Albania. Frederic Veseli replaces Berat Djimsiti.

Kastriot Dermaku (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (Iceland).

Attempt blocked. Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Birkir Bjarnason.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001941512
2Czech Rep53029819
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro5023313-102
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal422010468
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg511358-34
5Lithuania5014415-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011761112
2Northern Ireland540174312
3Netherlands430114599
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia5005218-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia5311105510
2Slovakia53029729
3Hungary53027619
4Wales42024406
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland641182613
2Slovenia6321125711
3Austria6312136710
4North Macedonia62228808
5Israel6222111108
6Latvia6006121-200

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey65011421215
2France65011941515
3Iceland6402109112
4Albania630310919
5Moldova6105217-153
6Andorra6006014-140

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium66001911818
2Russia65011841415
3Kazakhstan621389-17
4Cyprus621311657
5Scotland6204513-86
6San Marino6006028-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

