Match ends, Albania 4, Iceland 2.
Albania v Iceland
Line-ups
Albania
- 23StrakoshaBooked at 81mins
- 4HysajSubstituted forAbrashiat 73'minutes
- 6DjimsitiSubstituted forVeseliat 66'minutes
- 17Dermaku
- 3LenjaniSubstituted forRoshiat 62'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 13Gjasula
- 18Ismajli
- 7Bare
- 9Memushaj
- 16CikalleshiBooked at 56mins
- 10Manaj
Substitutes
- 1Selmani
- 2Ramadani
- 5Veseli
- 8Qose
- 11Uzuni
- 12Hoxha
- 14Xhaka
- 15Mavraj
- 19Balaj
- 20Kumbulla
- 21Roshi
- 22Abrashi
Iceland
- 1Halldórsson
- 2Hermannsson
- 14ÁrnasonBooked at 37minsSubstituted forat 88'minutes
- 6R Sigurdsson
- 23AF Skúlason
- 16Sigurjonsson
- 17Gunnarsson
- 20HallfredssonSubstituted forSigthorssonat 56'minutes
- 8BjarnasonSubstituted forMagnússonat 71'minutes
- 10G Sigurdsson
- 22BödvarssonSubstituted forKjartanssonat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fjóluson
- 4Pálsson
- 5Grétarsson
- 7Fridjónsson
- 9Sigthorsson
- 11Gudmundsson
- 12Kristinsson
- 13Rúnarsson
- 18Magnússon
- 19Kjartansson
- 21Traustason
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albania 4, Iceland 2.
Attempt missed. Rey Manaj (Albania) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Strakosha.
Attempt missed. Klaus Gjasula (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Odise Roshi.
Hand ball by Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland).
Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hördur Magnússon (Iceland).
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.
Foul by Amir Abrashi (Albania).
Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Odise Roshi (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (Iceland).
Kári Árnason went off injured after Iceland had used all subs.
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Vidar Kjartansson replaces Jón Dadi Bödvarsson.
Booking
Odise Roshi (Albania) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.
Goal!
Goal! Albania 4, Iceland 2. Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Booking
Thomas Strakosha (Albania) is shown the yellow card.
Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland).
Goal!
Goal! Albania 3, Iceland 2. Odise Roshi (Albania) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Keidi Bare.
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Hjörtur Hermannsson.
Attempt missed. Ardian Ismajli (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frederic Veseli following a corner.
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.
Attempt blocked. Ledian Memushaj (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland).
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Amir Abrashi replaces Elseid Hysaj.
Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ragnar Sigurdsson (Iceland).
Foul by Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania).
Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Hördur Magnússon replaces Birkir Bjarnason.
Attempt missed. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Frederic Veseli replaces Berat Djimsiti.
Kastriot Dermaku (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (Iceland).
Attempt blocked. Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Birkir Bjarnason.