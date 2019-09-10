Scotland 0-4 Belgium: Scots not showing progress under Steve Clarke - Willie Miller

Scotland never recovered from Belgium's ninth-minute opener

Scotland are struggling to show improvement under coach Steve Clarke, says former international captain Willie Miller.

Monday's 4-0 loss at home to Belgium made it three defeats and one win from four matches in charge for Clarke, who took over in May.

The Scots are fifth in their Euro 2020 qualifying group but are assured a play-off semi-final place.

"So far I don't see the progress," said Miller, who won 65 caps.

"I would take all the games that Stevie Clarke has managed, the teams that have played under him, and I'm struggling to find the cohesion that he managed to bring to Kilmarnock but you can only hope that he can turn it around."

Clarke has urged Scotland to finish third in Group I with four games left, finishing with San Marino next month.

"He's got a tough one against Russia but then the games after that, Cyprus and Kazakhstan in particular, to build a bit of momentum," Miller said.

"It's worrying times. It's still worrying times. The new manager's got a lot to prove. I think there's still a lot of questions out there and we're looking for answers and we hope we can see these answers coming in the next three, four games before we go into this play-off situation.

"If we don't take that opportunity in the play-off situation then questions have to be answered at the very top. Hopefully we will do but we need to see improved performances."

'There are signs there'

Billy Dodds, the last Scotland player to score against Belgium in 2001, says Clarke has problems at both ends of the pitch.

"We need to find defenders, centre-halves especially," he said. "We need to find athletic, quick, strong centre-halves, presence. We are not defending well. We need to find strikers. We don't really have an out-and-out goalscorer.

"There are signs there. We've got enough to be competitive to reach those Euro Championships with this play-off.

"But, on the flip side, I'm worried. If we don't get good results against Kazakhstan, Cyprus and San Marino and get momentum going into those play-offs, I would fear that it could be another unbelievable opportunity missed."