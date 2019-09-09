European Championship Qualifying - Group G
Latvia0North Macedonia2

Latvia v North Macedonia

Line-ups

Latvia

  • 1Vanins
  • 16Petersons
  • 17Cernomordijs
  • 2MaksimenkoBooked at 47mins
  • 7RuginsBooked at 67mins
  • 15IkaunieksBooked at 53mins
  • 5Laizans
  • 13KigursSubstituted forPunculsat 76'minutes
  • 6KamessBooked at 43minsSubstituted forSabalaat 84'minutes
  • 20UldrikisSubstituted forSavalnieksat 45'minutes
  • 22Gutkovskis

Substitutes

  • 3Stuglis
  • 4Dubra
  • 8Sorokins
  • 9Bogdaskins
  • 10Sabala
  • 11Punculs
  • 12Ozols
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 18Savalnieks
  • 19Jagodinskis
  • 21Tobers
  • 23Lazarevs

North Macedonia

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 2BejtulaiBooked at 37mins
  • 14Velkoski
  • 6Musliu
  • 8Alioski
  • 5AdemiBooked at 85mins
  • 17BardhiBooked at 69mins
  • 9TrajkovskiSubstituted forNestorovskiat 65'minutes
  • 10PandevSubstituted forNikolovat 75'minutes
  • 21ElmasSubstituted forRadeskiat 88'minutes
  • 7Trickovski

Substitutes

  • 3Zajkov
  • 4Ristevski
  • 11Radeski
  • 12Iliev
  • 13Stojanovski
  • 15Doriev
  • 16Nikolov
  • 18Markoski
  • 19Velkoski
  • 20Spirovski
  • 22Siskovski
  • 23Nestorovski
Referee:
Espen Eskas
Attendance:
2,724

Match Stats

Home TeamLatviaAway TeamNorth Macedonia
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Latvia 0, North Macedonia 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Latvia 0, North Macedonia 2.

Dangerous play by Boban Nikolov (North Macedonia).

Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Darko Velkoski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia).

Foul by Marjan Radeski (North Macedonia).

Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Egzon Bejtulai (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Eriks Punculs (Latvia).

Substitution

Substitution, North Macedonia. Marjan Radeski replaces Eljif Elmas.

Attempt missed. Ivan Trickovski (North Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross.

Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Armands Petersons (Latvia).

Booking

Arijan Ademi (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Arijan Ademi (North Macedonia).

Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia. Valerijs Sabala replaces Vladimirs Kamess.

Attempt missed. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Eriks Punculs (Latvia).

Darko Velkoski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia).

Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia. Eriks Punculs replaces Martins Kigurs because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, North Macedonia. Boban Nikolov replaces Goran Pandev.

Attempt blocked. Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia).

Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia).

Attempt saved. Arijan Ademi (North Macedonia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross.

Booking

Ritvars Rugins (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ritvars Rugins (Latvia).

Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Egzon Bejtulai.

Substitution

Substitution, North Macedonia. Ilija Nestorovski replaces Aleksandar Trajkovski.

Foul by Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia).

Visar Musliu (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

