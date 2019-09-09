European Championship Qualifying - Group E
Azerbaijan1Croatia1

Azerbaijan 1-1 Croatia: Tamkin Khalilzade solo goal claims point for underdogs

Azerbaijan players celebrate
Azerbaijan have failed to win their last seven games

Azerbaijan claimed their first point of the Euro 2020 qualifiers with a hugely surprising home draw against World Cup finalists Croatia in Group E.

The Azeris had lost all four games so far but Tamkin Khalilzade's stunning solo goal gave them a famous result.

Dejan Lovren, Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic all started for Croatia and they led through Luka Modric's penalty.

The result is a significant one for Wales as they are four points behind leaders Croatia with a game in hand.

Line-ups

Azerbaijan

  • 12Balayev
  • 21PashayevSubstituted forXalilzadeat 45'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 5MedvedevBooked at 90mins
  • 6Mustafazade
  • 18KrivotsyukBooked at 62mins
  • 2Qarayev
  • 22HuseynovSubstituted forMahmudovat 60'minutes
  • 10Emreli
  • 13NazarovBooked at 67minsSubstituted forEyyubovat 90'minutes
  • 3Rahimov
  • 11Seydaev

Substitutes

  • 1Agayev
  • 7Abdullayev
  • 8Mahmudov
  • 9Ramazanov
  • 14Eyyubov
  • 15Buludov
  • 16Dadashov
  • 17Dadashov
  • 19Xalilzade
  • 20Almeida de Oliveira
  • 23Mahammadaliyev

Croatia

  • 1Livakovic
  • 22BartolecSubstituted forBrekaloat 76'minutes
  • 6Lovren
  • 21Vida
  • 3BarisicBooked at 70mins
  • 10Modric
  • 11BrozovicBooked at 21mins
  • 4Perisic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 18RebicSubstituted forOrsicat 86'minutes
  • 20Petkovic

Substitutes

  • 2Caktas
  • 5Mitrovic
  • 7Brekalo
  • 8Rog
  • 9Orsic
  • 12L Kalinic
  • 14Skoric
  • 15Pasalic
  • 16Juranovic
  • 17Melnjak
  • 19Badelj
  • 23Sluga
Referee:
Sandro Schärer

Match Stats

Home TeamAzerbaijanAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home8
Away21
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Azerbaijan 1, Croatia 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Azerbaijan 1, Croatia 1.

Hand ball by Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan).

Booking

Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Domagoj Vida (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Azerbaijan. Rashad Eyyubov replaces Dimitrij Nazarov.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Bahlul Mustafazade.

Mislav Orsic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan).

Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).

Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Croatia. Mislav Orsic replaces Ante Rebic.

Attempt missed. Josip Brekalo (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).

Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia).

Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Domagoj Vida (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Mahir Emreli.

Substitution

Substitution, Croatia. Josip Brekalo replaces Karlo Bartolec.

Goal!

Goal! Azerbaijan 1, Croatia 1. Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ramil Seydaev.

Booking

Borna Barisic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).

Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan).

Booking

Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tamkin Xalilzade.

Offside, Azerbaijan. Emin Mahmudov tries a through ball, but Mahir Emreli is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maksim Medvedev with a cross.

Foul by Karlo Bartolec (Croatia).

Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).

Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan).

Find out more

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300141139
2Kosovo42207528
3Czech Rep420268-26
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal31205325
3Luxembourg411245-14
4Serbia4112711-44
5Lithuania4013310-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany430115699
3Netherlands320110556
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia4004214-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia5311105510
2Hungary43016429
3Wales42024406
4Slovakia42027616
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland540182612
2Austria530213679
3Slovenia52219368
4Israel52219818
5North Macedonia512268-25
6Latvia5005119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France54011641212
2Turkey5401102812
3Iceland540185312
4Albania520367-16
5Moldova5104213-113
6Andorra5005011-110

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium55001511415
2Russia54011741312
3Kazakhstan52128807
4Scotland520359-46
5Cyprus51137614
6San Marino5005024-240

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

