Azerbaijan 1-1 Croatia: Tamkin Khalilzade solo goal claims point for underdogs

Azerbaijan have failed to win their last seven games

Azerbaijan claimed their first point of the Euro 2020 qualifiers with a hugely surprising home draw against World Cup finalists Croatia in Group E.

The Azeris had lost all four games so far but Tamkin Khalilzade's stunning solo goal gave them a famous result.

Dejan Lovren, Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic all started for Croatia and they led through Luka Modric's penalty.

The result is a significant one for Wales as they are four points behind leaders Croatia with a game in hand.