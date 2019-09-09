Match ends, Azerbaijan 1, Croatia 1.
Azerbaijan 1-1 Croatia: Tamkin Khalilzade solo goal claims point for underdogs
Azerbaijan claimed their first point of the Euro 2020 qualifiers with a hugely surprising home draw against World Cup finalists Croatia in Group E.
The Azeris had lost all four games so far but Tamkin Khalilzade's stunning solo goal gave them a famous result.
Dejan Lovren, Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic all started for Croatia and they led through Luka Modric's penalty.
The result is a significant one for Wales as they are four points behind leaders Croatia with a game in hand.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Azerbaijan 1, Croatia 1.
Hand ball by Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan).
Booking
Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Domagoj Vida (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Azerbaijan. Rashad Eyyubov replaces Dimitrij Nazarov.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Bahlul Mustafazade.
Mislav Orsic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan).
Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).
Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Mislav Orsic replaces Ante Rebic.
Attempt missed. Josip Brekalo (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).
Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia).
Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Domagoj Vida (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Mahir Emreli.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Josip Brekalo replaces Karlo Bartolec.
Goal!
Goal! Azerbaijan 1, Croatia 1. Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ramil Seydaev.
Booking
Borna Barisic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).
Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan).
Booking
Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tamkin Xalilzade.
Offside, Azerbaijan. Emin Mahmudov tries a through ball, but Mahir Emreli is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maksim Medvedev with a cross.
Foul by Karlo Bartolec (Croatia).
Tamkin Xalilzade (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).
Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan).