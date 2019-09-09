County Antrim Shield: Dundela can beat Ballymena United, says Gourley

Tony Kane scored twice in Ballymena United's Irish Cup win over Dundela last season

Dundela coach Stephen Gourley says that his side "haven't hit top gear" despite an impressive start to the season.

The Duns, who sit third in the Championship table, face last year's semi-finalists Ballymena United in the County Antrim Shield on Tuesday night.

Portadown inflicted a first defeat of the season on Saturday, and Gourley says Tuesday's encounter is the perfect chance to regroup.

"The game comes at a good time for us to bounce back," said Gourley.

"Losing to Portadown will give us a kick up the backside," he added, "We almost have nothing to lose against higher-league opposition."

Ballymena beat Dundela 3-1 in the Irish Cup fifth round last season, with two goals from Tony Kane and an Adam Lecky header enough to see the Sky Blues through at Wilgar Park.

"David spoke highly of us after the game," said Gourley, "We decided to go toe-to-toe with them in the second half and we were close to getting a result.

"The big difference this time is that it's in Ballymena, but with our squad we feel that we can give them a game and cause a bit of an upset."

Stephen Gourley (right) captained Dundela to Steel and Sons Cup success in 2013

Dundela are still missing the services of striker Jordan Hughes, who scored 17 goals before a horrific leg injury last November ruled the striker out for the rest of the season.

However, a busy transfer window saw a host of experienced faces arrive at Wilgar Park, including former Ards midfielder Gareth Tommons and Michael Kerr from Crusaders.

"Gareth has brought so much to our team already," added Gourley, who works in Dundela's coaching set up with Bryan McCarroll and Russell Bowers.

"We're got big ambitions at this club, we've shown that with our signings, and we've made great steps already.

"When you consider Dundela were 90 minutes from dropping out of the football league a few years ago, to be challenging for promotion shows how far we have come.

"Football is a funny old game, I remember beating Ballymena in the Shield back in my playing days and there is a huge belief that we can replicate that on Tuesday.

"I'll be working hard with Bryan and Russell to make sure we are as prepared as possible to try and cause a shock."

County Antrim Shield first round Ards v Queen's University Cliftonville v Knockbreda Glentoran v Ballyclare Comrades Linfield v East Belfast (Wednesday 11 September) Ballymena United v Dundela Crusaders v Sirocco Works Larne v PSNI Carrick Rangers v H&W Welders