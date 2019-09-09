Joe Jacobson: Wycombe Wanderers left-back officially awarded set-piece hat-trick

Set-piece specialist Joe Jacobson (right) has 36 career goals

Direct free-kick. Direct from corner. Direct from corner.

That is how Wycombe Wanderers left-back Joe Jacobson scored what must go down as one of football's most unusual hat-tricks, in their League One win over Lincoln on Saturday.

But in an added twist the Welshman, 32, had to wait the best part of 48 hours for his set-piece treble to be confirmed by the Dubious Goals Panel.

Here is how Jacobson's memorable afternoon played out...

Goal one: Free-kick from 20 yards whipped over the Lincoln wall and into the bottom corner.

Goal two: Low, inswinging corner that went in via Lincoln defender Michael Bostwick on the line - initially given as an own goal but eventually awarded to Jacobson on Monday.

Goal three: A floated corner that sailed over the head of keeper Josh Vickers, dropping inside the far post.

"This is new territory for Joe," Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio after a victory that took his side top of the third tier.

"He's so humble and down to earth - he's walked in with the match ball, everyone's cheered and he's almost embarrassed because he's that kind of guy."