Kalvin Phillips: Leeds United midfielder signs new contract

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has signed a new five-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who has been ever-present this season, opened talks about a new deal with the club in July.

Phillips made his debut for Leeds in April 2015 and has scored 10 goals in 134 league appearances.

Last week, managing director Angus Kinnear told BBC Radio Leeds that Phillips was "at the heart of what they want to achieve" and was "very close" to signing a new contract.

"He is a local lad and he knows what it means to play for Leeds United," Kinnear said.

"The credit to him is that he hasn't let the discussions influence or distract him in any way. He couldn't have been more committed or focussed and has started the season fantastically."

Leeds, currently third in the Championship, return to action after the international break on Sunday with a Yorkshire derby at Barnsley (KO 12:30).