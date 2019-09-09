Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland: Reading sign Norway striker

Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland is the third Norwegian to join Reading Women this summer, following the arrivals of Kristine Leine and Amalie Eikeland

Women's Super League side Reading have signed Norway international Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland from Swedish side FC Rosengard.

The 26-year-old striker featured for Norway at the World Cup this summer, netting her 15th goal for her country in their 3-0 win over Nigeria.

"Lisa-Marie will be a great addition," Royals boss Kelly Chambers said.

"She is a fast and extremely powerful player who brings something very different to the side."

The terms of Utland's move and the length of her deal with the Berkshire club are undisclosed.

