Jason Holt steels himself for Rangers exit after St Johnstone loan season

Jason Holt (left) spent last season on loan to Fleetwood Town

Jason Holt admits his time with "very special club" Rangers is likely to be over and that joining St Johnstone on loan was necessary for his career.

Holt's Rangers contract ends next summer and he realised he was not part of manager Steven Gerrard's plans.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who has not played for the Ibrox side since May 2018, will spend the season in Perth.

"I think it is the best option for myself and my playing career, so it was something I was eager to do," he said.

Holt became a regular part of the first-team squad after joining Rangers from Hearts in 2015 following a loan spell with Sheffield United.

He played 32 times for the Glasgow side in the season before Gerrard's arrival but found himself spending the last campaign back in English football, playing 26 times for Fleetwood Town as they finished 11th in League One.

"You never want to leave a club the size of Rangers and what it brings and what it's about," Holt said.

"I loved it at Rangers. We had some good times, some disappointing times where we didn't quite achieve what we should have and played with consistency, but overall I really enjoyed."

Holt's first impression when joining St Johnstone was that there are a lot of younger players - and, although only 26 himself, he sees himself as someone who can bring experience to the club and become a leader in the team.

Saints manager Tommy Wright echoed that and stressed the importance of having players with experience at the top level.

"He has given the place a lift already with the quality he has shown in training," Wright said. "I'm really pleased.

"He can use the ball well, has good mobility and can nick a goal or two.

"I think it is important you get as many players that know the league as possible and Jason certainly does."