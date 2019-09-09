Palermo set Serie D attendance record on way back from bankruptcy

Palermo were relegated from Serie A in the 2016-17 season

Italian side Palermo have set a Serie D attendance record as the club's rebuilding from bankruptcy continues in the country's top amateur division.

A first home game since the five-time Serie B champions' expulsion from the second tier in July drew 17,000 fans to Stadio Renzo Barbera.

Initially relegated to Serie C due to 'administrative irregularities', the club was declared bankrupt.

Palermo won 3-2 against San Tommaso to make it two wins from two matches.

A Serie A side as recently as 2017, the club had been sold to a London-based group for 10 euros (£8.75) when top of Serie B in December 2018.

Previous owner of 16 years Maurizio Zamparini assured fans the deal would hand the club "more financial power", but two further changes of ownership then took place in the lead up to the Italian Football Federation's summer verdict.

Palermo successfully appealed against their relegation to Serie C - instead receiving a 20-point deduction to drop from third to 11th - but the club then failed to register in time for the 2019-20 Serie B season and were subsequently punished.

Despite the Serie D club's long road back to Italian football's top division, the Sicilian side's supporters appear ready for the journey as the club looks to emulate the comeback achievements of sides such as Fiorentina, Napoli and Parma.