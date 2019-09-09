Dino Maamria: Stevenage sack Tunisian; Mark Sampson takes temporary charge

Mark Sampson (middle) was recruited by Stevenage as first-team coach in July

League Two side Stevenage have sacked manager Dino Maamria and put former England Women's coach Mark Sampson in caretaker charge.

Maamria, 48, took over at The Boro in March 2018 and helped them finish 10th in the last campaign.

However, they have started poorly this season and currently occupy 23rd spot, without a victory.

Sampson, sacked from his England role in 2017, steps up from the position of first-team coach.

He will be assisted by newly appointed under-18s manager Alex Revell.