Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Scotland, Belgium, Christie, Robertson, Jack

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic's Ryan Christie is being lined up to start in midfield for Scotland alongside West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass and Norwich City's Kenny McLean, with West Bromwich Albion's Matt Phillips up front as head coach Steve Clarke rings the changes for Monday's must-win Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Belgium. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been sent home early from Scotland duty after being ruled out of Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Belgium at Hampden Park because of injury. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland captain Andrew Robertson has revealed that Steve Clarke's squad held their own crisis summit in the wake of Friday's 2-1 home Euro 2020 defeat by Russia. (Daily Mail)

Captain Andrew Robertson is driven to avoid predecessor Darren Fletcher's fate of reflecting on Scotland failures to qualify for major championships. (The National)

Former Belgium defender Philippe Albert has branded Steve Clarke's Scotland side as one of the worst in the country's history and reckons Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay are their only stand-out players. (Daily Record, print edition)

West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips insists Scotland do not lack the motivation needed to get a result against Belgium at Hampden and can shock the world's top-ranked team on Monday. (Press & Journal)

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie says Scotland are out to prove they have talented players when they host Belgium in Euro 2020 qualifying on Monday. (The Herald)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says only a perfect performance from his side will be good enough in Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Belgium. (The Scotsman)

David Moyes has spoken to Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez ahead of Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier at Hampden and says his friend and fellow former Everton manager will not be taking Scotland lightly despite Steve Clarke's side losing to Russia on Friday. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is poised to break Northern Ireland's outfield cap record of 112 when his side face Germany on Monday, leading Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill to suggest the 34-year-old deserves to be talked about in the same breath as Portugal forward Ronaldo. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha, recently axed by Mexican club Cruz Azul, is one of the front runners to land the vacant job as Sporting Lisbon head coach, according to Portuguese outlets Diario Campanario and Futbol Total. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Jamie Murray, who equalled Virginia Wade's total of seven Grand Slam titles when winning the US Open mixed doubles with United States' Bethanie Mattek-Sands, is likely to team up with Johanna Konta at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo. (The Times)