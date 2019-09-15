Aston Villa v West Ham United

Sebastien Haller has been involved in 21 goals in his last 25 top-flight appearances for either Eintracht Frankfurt or West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia is out for up to three weeks after fracturing his cheekbone in training.

James Chester and Matt Targett remain out, while winger Trezeguet is suspended as a result of his red card against Crystal Palace.

West Ham have no fresh injuries.

Michail Antonio has had surgery on a hamstring problem suffered during the Carabao Cup win at Newport and is expected to miss the remainder of the calendar year.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith on his players: "They're itching for that next game. There's a burning desire from them to right the wrongs. I can sense that.

"The international break has given us an opportunity. For instance, we've been able to work a lot on our breakthrough opportunities as all of our forward players have been here."

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "Last season we lost against the teams around us. Now we will see as Aston Villa has a good team and a difficult stadium but we will go there and try to win.

"They have a lot of attacking players and a manager who wants to play in an attacking style but they must adapt."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This one will be close, but I am going to go with Villa to make their home advantage count.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa have lost just two of their last 18 home league games against West Ham (W8, D8).

West Ham are looking to secure back-to-back league wins against Villa for the first time since January 2006.

Aston Villa

Villa have lost 15 of their past 17 Premier League matches, with their solitary win coming against Everton in their most recent home fixture.

They have won seven of their last nine home games in all competitions (W7, L2).

Dean Smith's side have only kept one clean sheet in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Aston Villa have won just one of their last 16 Monday Premier League matches (D5, L10).

Opposition teams have scored 23 goals in the last nine Premier League games at Villa Park.

West Ham United