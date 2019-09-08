Monday's gossip column: Messi, Emerson, Rojo, Pogba, Luis, van Dijk

Barcelona are preparing a contract for Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 32, to keep him at the club for the rest of his career. (Mundo Deportivo via Mirror)

Chelsea could be forced into offering left-back Emerson Palmieri, 25, a long-term contract with former boss Maurizo Sarri interested in taking the Brazil international to Juventus. (Express)

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to compete for the signing of 20-year-old Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis. (Star)

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, stayed at Manchester United instead of moving to Real Madrid because of a £150m sports sponsorship deal. (The Sun)

The Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 28, is bemused by talk he is to be offered a new £200,000-per-week Liverpool contract. (Liverpool Echo)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 24, is on the verge of signing a new contract, despite interest in the Serbian from Manchester United, Paris St-Germain and Juventus. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City's former French manager Claude Puel is a candidate for the vacant position at Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.(L'Equipe)

Marcos Rojo, 29, will push for a move to Aston Villa from Manchester United in January, after the Argentine defender failed to leave Old Trafford in the summer. (Birmingham Live)

Kelechi Nwakali, 21, who moved to Spanish second division side Huesca from Arsenal in the summer, wants to go back to Emirates Stadium in future. (Score Nigeria via Football.London)

'Common sense' to play England youngsters Young England players deserve to shine in Euro qualifiers

England left-back Danny Rose, 29, wants to stay and fight for his place at Tottenham Hotspur despite interest from other clubs and the arrival of Ryan Sessegnon, 19, from Fulham over the summer. (Mirror)

Real Madrid will reignite their interest in Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, 22, in the summer 2020 transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Leeds are close to securing a five-year extension to 23-year-old midfielder Kalvin Phillps' contract, after the player was the subject of interest from Aston Villa and Burnley in pre-season. (Telegraph)

Italy full-back Matteo Darmian, 29, has 'no regrets' over his move to Manchester United, after he joined Parma following four seasons at Old Trafford. (Football Italia)

Stalwart Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, 33, has no plans to retire. (Mirror)

Albanian Prime Minister Edvin Rama revealed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron offered a sincere apology after the wrong national anthem was played for Albania at their Euro 2020 qualifier with France in Paris. (Goal.com)