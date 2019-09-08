Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Aram Hayrapetyan.
Armenia v Bosnia-Herzegovina
Line-ups
Armenia
- 16HayrapetyanBooked at 85mins
- 19Hambardzumyan
- 3Haroyan
- 15Ishkhanyan
- 13HovhannisyanSubstituted forHovhannisyanat 83'minutes
- 21HovsepyanSubstituted forVardanyanat 77'minutes
- 6MkrtchyanSubstituted forGrigoryanat 75'minutes
- 11Barseghyan
- 18Mkhitaryan
- 22Adamyan
- 10GhazaryanBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 1Beglaryan
- 2Calisir
- 4Voskanyan
- 5Grigoryan
- 7Avetisyan
- 8Vardanyan
- 9Babayan
- 12Aivazov
- 14Hovhannisyan
- 17Yedigaryan
- 20Ambartsumyan
- 23Miranyan
Bos-Herze
- 12Sehic
- 4TodorovicSubstituted forBajicat 85'minutes
- 3Bicakcic
- 17Zukanovic
- 5Kolasinac
- 7BesicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLoncarat 80'minutes
- 10Pjanic
- 13Cimirot
- 8ViscaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forDuljevicat 64'minutes
- 14Gojak
- 11DzekoBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 1Buric
- 2Civic
- 6Mihojevic
- 9Duljevic
- 15Sunjic
- 16Bajic
- 18Kovacevic
- 19Krunic
- 20Loncar
- 21Hadzic
- 22Kovacevic
- 23Milosevic
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Arman Hovhannisyan.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Riad Bajic replaces Darko Todorovic.
Booking
Aram Hayrapetyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Arman Hovhannisyan replaces Kamo Hovhannisyan.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Stjepan Loncar replaces Muhamed Besic.
Attempt saved. Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erik Vardanyan.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Erik Vardanyan replaces Rumyan Hovsepyan.
Goal!
Goal! Armenia 3, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Artak G. Grigoryan replaces Karlen Mkrtchyan.
Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia).
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gojko Cimirot.
Attempt saved. Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Foul by Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Hayk Ishkhanyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card.
Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Attempt saved. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Goal!
Goal! Armenia 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac with a cross.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Kamo Hovhannisyan.
Goal!
Goal! Armenia 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.
Attempt missed. Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Haris Duljevic.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Haris Duljevic replaces Edin Visca.
Attempt saved. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Attempt saved. Karlen Mkrtchyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karlen Mkrtchyan.
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).
Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia).
Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gevorg Ghazaryan.
Foul by Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rumyan Hovsepyan.
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Darko Todorovic.
Attempt blocked. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.
Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.