European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Armenia3Bos-Herze2

Armenia v Bosnia-Herzegovina

Line-ups

Armenia

  • 16HayrapetyanBooked at 85mins
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 3Haroyan
  • 15Ishkhanyan
  • 13HovhannisyanSubstituted forHovhannisyanat 83'minutes
  • 21HovsepyanSubstituted forVardanyanat 77'minutes
  • 6MkrtchyanSubstituted forGrigoryanat 75'minutes
  • 11Barseghyan
  • 18Mkhitaryan
  • 22Adamyan
  • 10GhazaryanBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 1Beglaryan
  • 2Calisir
  • 4Voskanyan
  • 5Grigoryan
  • 7Avetisyan
  • 8Vardanyan
  • 9Babayan
  • 12Aivazov
  • 14Hovhannisyan
  • 17Yedigaryan
  • 20Ambartsumyan
  • 23Miranyan

Bos-Herze

  • 12Sehic
  • 4TodorovicSubstituted forBajicat 85'minutes
  • 3Bicakcic
  • 17Zukanovic
  • 5Kolasinac
  • 7BesicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLoncarat 80'minutes
  • 10Pjanic
  • 13Cimirot
  • 8ViscaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forDuljevicat 64'minutes
  • 14Gojak
  • 11DzekoBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 1Buric
  • 2Civic
  • 6Mihojevic
  • 9Duljevic
  • 15Sunjic
  • 16Bajic
  • 18Kovacevic
  • 19Krunic
  • 20Loncar
  • 21Hadzic
  • 22Kovacevic
  • 23Milosevic
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamArmeniaAway TeamBos-Herze
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home20
Away14
Shots on Target
Home10
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Aram Hayrapetyan.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Arman Hovhannisyan.

Substitution

Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Riad Bajic replaces Darko Todorovic.

Booking

Aram Hayrapetyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Armenia. Arman Hovhannisyan replaces Kamo Hovhannisyan.

Substitution

Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Stjepan Loncar replaces Muhamed Besic.

Attempt saved. Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erik Vardanyan.

Substitution

Substitution, Armenia. Erik Vardanyan replaces Rumyan Hovsepyan.

Goal!

Goal! Armenia 3, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Substitution

Substitution, Armenia. Artak G. Grigoryan replaces Karlen Mkrtchyan.

Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia).

Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gojko Cimirot.

Attempt saved. Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Foul by Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Hayk Ishkhanyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card.

Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

Attempt saved. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Goal!

Goal! Armenia 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac with a cross.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Kamo Hovhannisyan.

Goal!

Goal! Armenia 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.

Attempt missed. Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Haris Duljevic.

Substitution

Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Haris Duljevic replaces Edin Visca.

Attempt saved. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Attempt saved. Karlen Mkrtchyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karlen Mkrtchyan.

Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).

Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia).

Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gevorg Ghazaryan.

Foul by Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rumyan Hovsepyan.

Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Darko Todorovic.

Attempt blocked. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.

Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300141139
2Kosovo42207528
3Czech Rep420268-26
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal31205325
3Luxembourg411245-14
4Serbia4112711-44
5Lithuania4013310-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany430115699
3Netherlands320110556
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia4004214-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark4220155108
3Switzerland31206425
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar4004012-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Croatia43019459
3Wales42024406
4Slovakia42027616
5Azerbaijan4004412-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001331015
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521212757
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland540182612
2Austria530213679
3Slovenia52219368
4Israel52219818
5North Macedonia512268-25
6Latvia5005119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France54011641212
2Turkey5401102812
3Iceland540185312
4Albania520367-16
5Moldova5104213-113
6Andorra5005011-110

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium55001511415
2Russia54011741312
3Kazakhstan52128807
4Scotland520359-46
5Cyprus51137614
6San Marino5005024-240

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Armenia6303111109
4Bos-Herze6213121027
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005018-180
