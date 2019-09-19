Quiz: Can you remember the Rangers team that last faced Feyenoord?

It has been over 17 years since Rangers last faced Feyenoord in Europe.

In the fourth round of the 2001/02 Uefa Cup, Rangers had drawn 1-1 at home to the Dutch side in the first leg at Ibrox.

Rangers took a first-half lead in Rotterdam but were then undone by two stunning free-kicks from former Celtic striker Pierre van Hooijdonk and a diving header from Bonaventure Kalou.

Alex McLeish's side pulled one back from the penalty spot and a red card for Patrick Paauwe gave them hope, but those aspirations disappeared when they themselves went down to 10 men with 18 minutes left.

Can you remember the 11 men who started for Rangers that night? And the two substitutes who came off the bench? Try the BBC Scotland quiz.