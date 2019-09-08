David Healy: Linfield boss is NIFWA's August manager of the month

David Healy picks up another manager of the month honour

Linfield boss David Healy has won the Northern Ireland Football Writers Association's manager of the month award for August.

Healy picks up the honour after the Blues earned Europa League wins over HB Torshavn and FK Sutjeska in August.

The month ended with the Blues narrowly missing out on a place in the Europa League group stages after an away goals rule defeat by Qarabag.

"It was an incredible journey," said the Linfield boss.

"I thought my days of going to places like Azerbaijan and Montenegro were over when I retired from international football so to get the chance to manage there with my beloved Linfield was an incredible experience.

"We've got a lot of plaudits for success in Linfield, and I am grateful for this award, but know we have to refocus on the Irish League.

"There's no point doing well in Europe if you don't back it up in the domestic game."