Women's Super League: Wales' players begin the campaign

Wales defender Hayley Ladd made her Manchester United debut on the opening day of the Women's Super League season.

United were beaten 1-0 by local rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Sophie Ingle's Chelsea made a winning start with a 1-0 win in the London derby against newly-promoted Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Natasha Harding captained Reading and Angharad James made her Royals debut as they got their WSL campaign off to a fine start with a 1-0 win at Liverpool.

Reading's midfield also featured Rachel Rowe in news that presents a huge boost to Wales coach Jayne Ludlow.

Rowe missed Wales' recent Euro 2021 qualifiers as she finished her rehabilitation from a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Rowe completed 90 minutes for the Royals in her first appearance since last August as Fara Williams' superb first half freekick was enough to earn Reading all three points at Prenton Park.

Wales forward Elise Hughes came off the bench to help Everton to a 1-0 win at Birmingham City.

An own goal by Kerys Harrop just after half time proved decisive.

Wales' Anna Filbey was an unused substitute in Spurs' 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge in their first WSL match in front of a crowd of over 24,000. Her teammates Megan Wynne and Josie Green did not feature.

On Saturday, Caroline Weir's stunning long-range strike gave Manchester City victory over rivals Manchester United in the first Women's Super League derby on Saturday in front of a record crowd of more than 31,000 at Etihad Stadium.

Wales teammates Loren Dykes, Emma Jones and Kayleigh Green competed at Ashton Gate as Bristol City and Brighton shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw.

Bristol City defenders Dykes and Jones both played 90 minutes and were grateful to goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley who saved a first half penalty to ensure a first clean sheet of the season. Green, who missed a penalty for Wales in the Faroe Islands but scored against Northern Ireland three days later, was substituted by Brighton on 62 minutes.

