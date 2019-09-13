Bournemouth v Everton

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has seen his side win just one of their opening four league matches of the season

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe will make a late decision on midfielder Lewis Cook, who could make his first appearance since injuring his knee in December.

Defenders Lloyd Kelly and Simon Francis are back in training but are not yet ready for first-team action.

Everton summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Back-up goalkeeper Jonas Lossl could be available again after a calf problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Bournemouth had to come back from two goals down to earn a draw in this fixture last season and Everton look a tougher opponent this time round.

A lively, value for money 2-2 draw also saw both teams finishing with 10 men.

This time round the signs appear promising for Marco Silva's team.

They were disappointing at Aston Villa recently but that performance and result has been their only blip so far, taking seven points from the other nine available.

In contrast, Bournemouth's only win so far came at Villa Park and they've lost the last two against Manchester City and Leicester, conceding three goals each time.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "For me the start of the season has been that we've shown flashes of what we can do. The challenge is to find our true level and hit that consistently."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am predicting goals - this fixture has served up some high-scoring thrillers in the past - and a Cherries win, just.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v MOTDx stars Chelcee Grimes, Craig Mitch and Reece Parkinson

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten in all four of their top-flight home games against Everton (W2, D2).

The eight top-flight meetings have produced 31 goals (3.9 per match), the third highest goals-per-game ratio of any Premier League fixture played at least eight times).

Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Premier League games have produced 139 goals since the start of last season, more than any other side.

The Cherries have conceded 273 top-flight goals since promotion in 2015, the most of any Premier League team over that period.

They could lose three consecutive top-flight games for the first time since December 2018.

The Cherries have won only one of their last eight Premier League home games, drawing three and losing four.

Eddie Howe has lost three of his four Premier League matches as a manager versus Marco Silva, drawing one.

Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson have combined for 13 Premier League goals since the start of last season, five more than any other pairing in that time.

Everton