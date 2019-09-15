The FA Women's Super League
Reading Women12:30Man City Women
Venue: Adams Park

Reading Women v Manchester City Women

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11002113
2Chelsea Women11001013
3Everton Ladies11001013
4Man City Women11001013
5Reading Women11001013
6Brighton Women10100001
7Bristol City Women10100001
8West Ham Women100112-10
9B'ham City Women100101-10
10Liverpool Women100101-10
11Man Utd Women100101-10
12Tottenham Women100101-10
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you