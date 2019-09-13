Championship
Barnsley12:30Leeds
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Leeds United

Alex Mowatt
Alex Mowatt played 125 games for Leeds before joining Barnsley in the summer of 2017
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Sunday

Barnsley have Alex Mowatt, Cauley Woodrow and Jacob Brown back in the squad from injury for the Yorkshire derby against third-placed Leeds.

They will be without left-back Ben Williams, who is suspended after his sending-off against Wigan.

Leeds forward Tyler Roberts "is a possibility" to play for the first time this season, boss Marcelo Bielsa says.

But defender Luke Ayling is not yet quite ready to return to first-team action after his ankle surgery.

Match facts

  • Barnsley are looking to avoid losing back-to-back home league matches against Leeds for the first time, having lost 2-0 at Oakwell in November 2017 in their last meeting there.
  • Leeds have won four of their last five league matches against Barnsley (W4 D0 L1), losing the other 3-2 in January 2017 at Oakwell under Garry Monk.
  • Barnsley are winless in six games in all competitions (W0 D2 L4), last enduring a longer run without a win in February 2018 (7 games).
  • Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez has been involved in 46 open-play sequences that have ended in a shot in the Championship this season - four more than any other player.
  • Barnsley have won four of their last 24 Yorkshire derbies in the Championship (W4 D9 L11), with one of those wins against Leeds in January 2017.
  • Leeds are looking to win six consecutive away matches in all competitions for only the third time in their history - they also did so between September and November 1931 and October and November 1963.

Sunday 15th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea6510124816
2Charlton6420115614
3Leeds6411103713
4West Brom6330107312
5Bristol City6321118311
6Fulham6312105510
7Preston6312117410
8QPR631299010
9Birmingham631268-210
10Nottm Forest62319639
11Sheff Wed63038629
12Millwall623157-29
13Cardiff622279-28
14Brentford62135417
15Luton6213101007
16Reading62138807
17Blackburn621357-27
18Middlesbrough613278-16
19Derby613269-36
20Hull612369-35
21Barnsley612349-55
22Wigan6114411-74
23Huddersfield6015511-61
24Stoke6015615-91
