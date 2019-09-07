Scotland can reach major finals under Clarke - former captain Barry Ferguson

Russia came from behind to win at Hampden and leave Scotland's qualification hopes hanging by a thread

Scotland have the quality to reach a major tournament under the stewardship of Steve Clarke, according to former national captain Barry Ferguson.

Defeat to Russia means Scotland need an unlikely sequence of results, starting against Belgium on Monday, to qualify automatically for Euro 2020.

But Ferguson believes the squad is good enough to end the country's two-decade absence from major finals.

"I think we have got a lot of talented players, I really do," Ferguson said.

"I honestly believe we have the right manager in place now. I think he's a very good manager, you just need to see what he did at Kilmarnock."

While anything but victory against Roberto Martinez's side at Hampden would all-but end hopes of automatic qualification, Scotland could still reach next summer's European finals via the play-off route, which was secured by winning their Nations League group.

Ferguson, now managing Lowland League side Kelty Hearts, believes fans will need to show patience after the dispiriting display against Russia as Clarke attempts to put his stamp on the team.

"It's just going to take a bit of time and I hope the fans get behind the manager and the players because I do believe in time we will get to that major championships, which we've been missing for a long time," the former Rangers captain added.

"I don't think we'll do it in the groups now but we've got the game in March. This is the best chance we've got."