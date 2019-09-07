Scottish Challenge Cup: Glenavon beat Formartine United

Rhys Marshall was among the scorers in the Scottish Highlands

Glenavon put a difficult start to their league campaign behind them to reach the fourth round of the Scottish Challenge Cup with a 3-0 win over Formartine United.

Goals from Josh Daniels, Rhys Marshall and Conor McCloskey eased the Lurgan Blues past the Highland League side.

Daniels opened the scoring on 12 minutes and Marshall's header made it two on with 20 minutes to play.

McCloskey completed the scoring on 83 minutes.

Paddy Burns' cross was bundled home by Daniels to give Gary Hamilton's men the lead, with Marshall's header from an Aaron Harmon delivery doubling Glenavon's advantage.

Defender Andrew Doyle had an effort disallowed for a foul in the build-up before McCloskey made sure of Glenavon's place in the next round with a late strike.

The draw for the fourth round of the competition takes place on 10 September with the fixtures scheduled to take place on the weekend of 13/14 October.

Ballymena United are the other Irish Premiership side in the draw for the next round, with their third-round fixture against Rangers Colts scheduled for 18 September.