Wrexham and Connah's Quay Nomads reach Scottish Challenge Cup fourth round

Wrexham and Connah's Quay Nomads reached the Scottish Challenge Cup fourth round.

Wrexham won 6-5 on penalties against Ayr United at the Racecourse while Cymru Premier side Nomads beat Cove Rangers 1-0.

Jake Bickerstaff put Wrexham ahead with Sam Roscoe's equaliser sending the tie to a shoot-out.

After Luke McCowan missed from the spot, Jake Lawlor sent Wrexham through. Michael Bakare scored Nomads' winner.

Meanwhile Cymru Premier's The New Saints went out 3-1 on penalties at Stenhousemuir.