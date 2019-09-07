Wrexham and Connah's Quay Nomads reach Scottish Challenge Cup fourth round
Wrexham and Connah's Quay Nomads reached the Scottish Challenge Cup fourth round.
Wrexham won 6-5 on penalties against Ayr United at the Racecourse while Cymru Premier side Nomads beat Cove Rangers 1-0.
Jake Bickerstaff put Wrexham ahead with Sam Roscoe's equaliser sending the tie to a shoot-out.
After Luke McCowan missed from the spot, Jake Lawlor sent Wrexham through. Michael Bakare scored Nomads' winner.
Meanwhile Cymru Premier's The New Saints went out 3-1 on penalties at Stenhousemuir.