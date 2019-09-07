Substitution, Kosovo. Florent Muslija replaces Edon Zhegrova.
Kosovo v Czech Republic
-
Line-ups
Kosovo
- 12Muric
- 15Vojvoda
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Aliti
- 2Hadergjonaj
- 4Voca
- 8Halimi
- 22Zhegrova
- 9Celina
- 11RashaniSubstituted forBerishaat 51'minutes
- 18MuriqiBooked at 15mins
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 5Dresevic
- 6Rashkaj
- 7Hasani
- 10Muslija
- 14Berisha
- 16Bekaj
- 19Paqarada
- 20Kryeziu
- 21Nuhiu
- 23Berisha
Czech Rep
- 1Vaclik
- 2Kaderábek
- 3CelustkaBooked at 18mins
- 17Suchy
- 18Boril
- 8Darida
- 15Soucek
- 12Masopust
- 21Kral
- 14Jankto
- 19Schick
Substitutes
- 4Brabec
- 5Coufal
- 6Simic
- 7Krejci
- 9Kalvach
- 10Husbauer
- 11Krmencik
- 13Kopic
- 16Koubek
- 20Dolezal
- 22Novák
- 23Pavlenka
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Alex Kral (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).
Hand ball by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo).
Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Idriz Voca (Kosovo).
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Valon Berisha replaces Elbasan Rashani.
Lukas Masopust (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).
Alex Kral (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Idriz Voca (Kosovo).
Second Half
Second Half begins Kosovo 1, Czech Republic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Kosovo 1, Czech Republic 1.
Offside, Kosovo. Mergim Vojvoda tries a through ball, but Fidan Aliti is caught offside.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Pavel Kaderábek.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Mergim Vojvoda.
Hand ball by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Ondrej Celustka.
Foul by Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic).
Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pavel Kaderábek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).
Attempt saved. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lukas Masopust.
Attempt missed. Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Alex Kral (Czech Republic).
Besar Halimi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bersant Celina with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Marek Suchy (Czech Republic).
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tomas Soucek.
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo 1, Czech Republic 1. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Marek Suchy (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).
Booking
Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic).
Bersant Celina (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo 0, Czech Republic 1. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.
Booking
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marek Suchy (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.