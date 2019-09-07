European Championship Qualifying - Group A
Kosovo1Czech Rep1

Kosovo v Czech Republic

Line-ups

Kosovo

  • 12Muric
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Aliti
  • 2Hadergjonaj
  • 4Voca
  • 8Halimi
  • 22Zhegrova
  • 9Celina
  • 11RashaniSubstituted forBerishaat 51'minutes
  • 18MuriqiBooked at 15mins

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 5Dresevic
  • 6Rashkaj
  • 7Hasani
  • 10Muslija
  • 14Berisha
  • 16Bekaj
  • 19Paqarada
  • 20Kryeziu
  • 21Nuhiu
  • 23Berisha

Czech Rep

  • 1Vaclik
  • 2Kaderábek
  • 3CelustkaBooked at 18mins
  • 17Suchy
  • 18Boril
  • 8Darida
  • 15Soucek
  • 12Masopust
  • 21Kral
  • 14Jankto
  • 19Schick

Substitutes

  • 4Brabec
  • 5Coufal
  • 6Simic
  • 7Krejci
  • 9Kalvach
  • 10Husbauer
  • 11Krmencik
  • 13Kopic
  • 16Koubek
  • 20Dolezal
  • 22Novák
  • 23Pavlenka
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovoAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Florent Muslija replaces Edon Zhegrova.

Alex Kral (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).

Hand ball by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo).

Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Idriz Voca (Kosovo).

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Valon Berisha replaces Elbasan Rashani.

Lukas Masopust (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).

Alex Kral (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Idriz Voca (Kosovo).

Second Half

Second Half begins Kosovo 1, Czech Republic 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Kosovo 1, Czech Republic 1.

Offside, Kosovo. Mergim Vojvoda tries a through ball, but Fidan Aliti is caught offside.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Pavel Kaderábek.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Mergim Vojvoda.

Hand ball by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Ondrej Celustka.

Foul by Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic).

Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Pavel Kaderábek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).

Attempt saved. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lukas Masopust.

Attempt missed. Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Alex Kral (Czech Republic).

Besar Halimi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bersant Celina with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Marek Suchy (Czech Republic).

Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tomas Soucek.

Goal!

Goal! Kosovo 1, Czech Republic 1. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Marek Suchy (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).

Booking

Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic).

Bersant Celina (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Kosovo 0, Czech Republic 1. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.

Booking

Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marek Suchy (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep421167-17
2England220010196
3Kosovo41306516
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany430115699
3Netherlands320110556
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia4004214-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark4220155108
3Switzerland31206425
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar4004012-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Croatia43019459
3Wales42024406
4Slovakia42027616
5Azerbaijan4004412-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001331015
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521212757
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland540182612
2Austria530213679
3Slovenia52219368
4Israel52219818
5North Macedonia512268-25
6Latvia5005119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium55001511415
2Russia54011741312
3Kazakhstan52128807
4Scotland520359-46
5Cyprus51137614
6San Marino5005024-240

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Bos-Herze521210737
4Armenia520389-16
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005018-180
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

