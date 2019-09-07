2022 World Cup: Angola and Togo secure positive results away from home in qualifiers

Five African nations will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as they bid to become the first African team to lift the famous trophy

Angola and Togo made encouraging starts in their bids to reach the 2022 World Cup finals with positive away results in the first legs of their first round ties.

Angola defender Wilson Gaspar scored the winner in a 1-0 victory against The Gambia while Togo drew 1-1 away to Comoros, with the return legs to come on Tuesday.

The results put both Angola and Togo closer to a place in next year's 2022 World Cup group qualifying phase.

Angola and Togo were surprise qualifiers for the 2006 finals in Germany but their current low rankings meant they had to take part in the first round of the African preliminaries for Qatar 2022 as part of the 28 bottom-ranked teams on the continent.

All those countries are involved in two-leg knockout ties to determine the 14 who advance to the group phase, where they will join the 26 top-ranked sides in the 40-team, 10-group second phase.

Wilson Gaspar scored after 32 minutes for Angola, who survived a late onslaught by their west African hosts, and head home with a handy advantage for the return match in Luanda.

Togo also took the lead just after the half-hour mark in their clash with Comoros in Moroni through Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba.

Comoros debutant Ibroihim Djoudja snapped up a rebound after Togo goalkeeper Sabirou Bassa parried away a free-kick to give the Indian Ocean islanders an equaliser just after half-time.