Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00Inverness CT
Venue: East End Park

Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness CT

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd44001441012
2Ayr43018539
3Arbroath52214318
4Inverness CT42118537
5Morton4202912-36
6Dundee412158-35
7Alloa411236-34
8Queen of Sth402213-22
9Partick Thistle5023710-32
10Dunfermline402236-32
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you