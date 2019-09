From the section

Wrexham will be without defender Jake Lawlor and striker JJ Hooper unavailable for the home National League game against Sutton United.

Lawlor is suspended while Hooper is not fit to feature but Mark Harris returns after Wales Under-21 duty.

The Dragons resume league action after victory on penalties over Ayr United in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Sutton moved up to 16th following last Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Notts County.