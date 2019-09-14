Stockport County v Aldershot Town
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Woking
|10
|7
|2
|1
|18
|8
|10
|23
|2
|Halifax
|10
|7
|1
|2
|19
|10
|9
|22
|3
|Bromley
|10
|6
|4
|0
|18
|11
|7
|22
|4
|Maidenhead United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|9
|7
|17
|5
|Stockport
|10
|5
|2
|3
|14
|12
|2
|17
|6
|Yeovil
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|10
|4
|16
|7
|Dover
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|13
|1
|16
|8
|Torquay
|10
|4
|3
|3
|17
|17
|0
|15
|9
|Hartlepool
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|14
|0
|15
|10
|Dag & Red
|10
|4
|3
|3
|13
|14
|-1
|15
|11
|Solihull Moors
|9
|4
|2
|3
|17
|11
|6
|14
|12
|Barnet
|8
|3
|4
|1
|11
|9
|2
|13
|13
|Eastleigh
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|12
|14
|Notts County
|10
|2
|5
|3
|14
|12
|2
|11
|15
|Boreham Wood
|10
|3
|2
|5
|15
|14
|1
|11
|16
|Sutton United
|10
|2
|5
|3
|11
|13
|-2
|11
|17
|Harrogate
|10
|3
|2
|5
|13
|16
|-3
|11
|18
|Wrexham
|9
|2
|4
|3
|13
|15
|-2
|10
|19
|Barrow
|10
|3
|1
|6
|13
|17
|-4
|10
|20
|Fylde
|9
|2
|4
|3
|10
|15
|-5
|10
|21
|Aldershot
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|12
|-4
|8
|22
|Chorley
|10
|1
|4
|5
|9
|22
|-13
|7
|23
|Ebbsfleet
|10
|1
|3
|6
|11
|20
|-9
|6
|24
|Chesterfield
|10
|0
|5
|5
|13
|19
|-6
|5