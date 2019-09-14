National League
Stockport15:00Aldershot
Venue: Edgeley Park

Stockport County v Aldershot Town

Match details to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Woking107211881023
2Halifax107121910922
3Bromley106401811722
4Maidenhead United10523169717
5Stockport105231412217
6Yeovil105141410416
7Dover105141413116
8Torquay104331717015
9Hartlepool104331414015
10Dag & Red104331314-115
11Solihull Moors94231711614
12Barnet8341119213
13Eastleigh10334911-212
14Notts County102531412211
15Boreham Wood103251514111
16Sutton United102531113-211
17Harrogate103251316-311
18Wrexham92431315-210
19Barrow103161317-410
20Fylde92431015-510
21Aldershot9225812-48
22Chorley10145922-137
23Ebbsfleet101361120-96
24Chesterfield100551319-65
