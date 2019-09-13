Norwich City v Manchester City

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte damaged his lateral meniscus and knee cartilage against Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Norwich face an injury crisis, with eight players ruled out and Tim Krul, Ben Godfrey and Grant Hanley doubtful.

Hanley isn't fit to start, so if fellow centre-back Godfrey cannot play then a makeshift defence will be needed.

Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull have all picked up injuries, while Timm Klose and Onel Hernandez remain absent and Patrick Roberts is ineligible.

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte is likely to be out for six months.

The defender, who required knee surgery after being injured against Brighton, may be replaced by the fit-again John Stones, while forward Gabriel Jesus is available after recovering from a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: The omens aren't good for Norwich. They've won just one Premier League home game against Manchester City and have lost 11 of their last 12 games against reigning champions.

Two goals for Finland took Teemu Pukki to seven in six games for club and country. The Canaries' attacking football is great fun. But, like Blackpool in 2010-11, they'll go down if they remain as naively open at the back.

A pointer to a side's quality is how it fares after an international break. Pep Guardiola's City have won their last eight such games, scoring 31 goals and conceding just three!

Sergio Aguero loves this fixture, with six goals in six starts in league and cup. He's on fire and should have too much for Norwich's youngsters.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke: "There were more lads today on the physio beds than out on the training pitch!

"It is definitely a tricky situation for us - we are playing one of the best teams in the world.

"Every lad in this dressing room is needed. There will be a few debuts... I will back my lads whatever happens.

"Manchester City are so special in their style… if you just try to park the bus, then you have no chance… even if I wanted to park the bus, I have no more defensive players!"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "We have played four games, which is nothing. Now we start the real competition, we play Saturday, we travel to Ukraine Monday and play Wednesday, we land Thursday afternoon and Saturday we have the Premier League and then go to Preston.

"The next five games [in all competitions], four are away. Many things can happen, we have had two terrible injuries with Leroy [Sane] and Aymeric [Laporte] so we will see."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It would be a massive confidence boost for the Canaries if they can pick up a point here, but I just don't see it happening.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro v MOTDx stars Chelcee Grimes, Craig Mitch and Reece Parkinson

They are two wins short of equalling the top-flight record

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich's solitary win in the past 14 Premier League meetings was by 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the 2012-13 season (D6, L7).

The Canaries' only other Premier League win against Manchester City came at home in February 1993.

Norwich City

The Canaries could lose four successive league and cup games for just the second time under Daniel Farke.

Norwich have lost 11 of their past 12 Premier League games against the division's reigning champions, with their solitary success coming, coincidentally, against Manchester City in 2013.

The Norfolk side have given 1427 minutes to players aged 21 or younger this season - 380 more than any other Premier League team.

They have faced more shots (54) and conceded more goals (nine) from open play than any other side in this season's Premier League; opponents Manchester City are top for both categories.

Finnish striker Teemu Pukki has scored 15 goals in his last 15 games for club and country.

Pukki could become the first player to score in each of Norwich's first three home games in a top-flight season since Justin Fashanu in 1980.

Manchester City