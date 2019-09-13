Norwich City v Manchester City
TEAM NEWS
Norwich face an injury crisis, with eight players ruled out and Tim Krul, Ben Godfrey and Grant Hanley doubtful.
Hanley isn't fit to start, so if fellow centre-back Godfrey cannot play then a makeshift defence will be needed.
Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull have all picked up injuries, while Timm Klose and Onel Hernandez remain absent and Patrick Roberts is ineligible.
Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte is likely to be out for six months.
The defender, who required knee surgery after being injured against Brighton, may be replaced by the fit-again John Stones, while forward Gabriel Jesus is available after recovering from a hamstring problem.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
Jonathan Pearce: The omens aren't good for Norwich. They've won just one Premier League home game against Manchester City and have lost 11 of their last 12 games against reigning champions.
Two goals for Finland took Teemu Pukki to seven in six games for club and country. The Canaries' attacking football is great fun. But, like Blackpool in 2010-11, they'll go down if they remain as naively open at the back.
A pointer to a side's quality is how it fares after an international break. Pep Guardiola's City have won their last eight such games, scoring 31 goals and conceding just three!
Sergio Aguero loves this fixture, with six goals in six starts in league and cup. He's on fire and should have too much for Norwich's youngsters.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke: "There were more lads today on the physio beds than out on the training pitch!
"It is definitely a tricky situation for us - we are playing one of the best teams in the world.
"Every lad in this dressing room is needed. There will be a few debuts... I will back my lads whatever happens.
"Manchester City are so special in their style… if you just try to park the bus, then you have no chance… even if I wanted to park the bus, I have no more defensive players!"
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "We have played four games, which is nothing. Now we start the real competition, we play Saturday, we travel to Ukraine Monday and play Wednesday, we land Thursday afternoon and Saturday we have the Premier League and then go to Preston.
"The next five games [in all competitions], four are away. Many things can happen, we have had two terrible injuries with Leroy [Sane] and Aymeric [Laporte] so we will see."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
It would be a massive confidence boost for the Canaries if they can pick up a point here, but I just don't see it happening.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Norwich's solitary win in the past 14 Premier League meetings was by 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the 2012-13 season (D6, L7).
- The Canaries' only other Premier League win against Manchester City came at home in February 1993.
Norwich City
- The Canaries could lose four successive league and cup games for just the second time under Daniel Farke.
- Norwich have lost 11 of their past 12 Premier League games against the division's reigning champions, with their solitary success coming, coincidentally, against Manchester City in 2013.
- The Norfolk side have given 1427 minutes to players aged 21 or younger this season - 380 more than any other Premier League team.
- They have faced more shots (54) and conceded more goals (nine) from open play than any other side in this season's Premier League; opponents Manchester City are top for both categories.
- Finnish striker Teemu Pukki has scored 15 goals in his last 15 games for club and country.
- Pukki could become the first player to score in each of Norwich's first three home games in a top-flight season since Justin Fashanu in 1980.
Manchester City
- Pep Guardiola's side have won their last nine Premier League away games, two short of the top-flight record set by Chelsea in 2008 and matched by City in 2017.
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 25 top-flight games against newly-promoted sides (W20, D5), with their last such defeat coming at Burney in March 2015.
- Sergio Aguero can become the third player to score in his club's opening five Premier League matches, following in the footsteps of the late Jose Antonio Reyes (for Arsenal, in 2004-05) and Wayne Rooney (for Manchester United in 2011-12).
- Having also scored on the final day of last season, Aguero can become the first Manchester City player to score in six consecutive top-flight games since Francis Lee did so in seven matches from November 1971 to January 1972.
- Aguero has been involved in eight goals in his five league starts against Norwich, scoring five and assisting a further three.
- David Silva has set up two goals in each of his last two games - no player has ever created two or more goals in three consecutive Premier League appearances.