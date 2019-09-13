Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Tottenham have won only one of their last seven Premier League fixtures (D3, L3).

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham quartet Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Kyle Walker-Peters will be assessed, having returned to training this week.

Giovani Lo Celso suffered a hip problem on international duty and is out, while Davinson Sanchez is a fitness concern.

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho is in line for his first start since suffering a knee injury in February.

James McArthur and Scott Dann require fitness tests, while Connor Wickham and Martin Kelly are certain absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Spurs haven't looked quite right so far this season and Mauricio Pochettino held an hour-long meeting with his players this week to try and "refocus their minds", while he says he's sure Christian Eriksen's head is in the right place despite all the summer transfer talk.

Palace's recent league record against Tottenham doesn't make pleasant reading, but since the start of the 2016-17 season they've won away at five of the established top-six sides - which is more than any other club have managed in that time.

A victory at Spurs is the one scalp they're missing.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "Palace have showed they are a strong team, a team that it's difficult to create chances against, a team that beat Manchester United away.

"We have seven games in 21 days. I am not going to complain; we are going to find solutions and we need to be strong."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "They (Tottenham) are one of the best teams in the country. They will have a strong team, we are confident with the start we have had, and it is a question of what happens on the day.

"We haven't scored as many as we would have liked. But keeping clean sheets is important and we must work hard to get in shape and keep our shape. If a game becomes open and who will score the most goals, we might not always come out on top."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It will be up to Spurs to break a good Palace team down. They didn't manage that against Newcastle last month, but I think they will have more joy this time.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have beaten Tottenham only once in their past 12 Premier League fixtures (D1, L10).

Spurs have won eight successive league meetings, conceding just once during that run.

Only 14 goals have been scored in 10 previous Premier League encounters at Tottenham.

The first official fixture at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was Spurs' 2-0 over Palace last April.

The Eagles beat Spurs 2-0 at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup last season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have only averaged a point per game from their last 16 Premier League fixtures (W4, D4, L8).

They have suffered two defeats in four home games, more than they had in their previous 30 Premier League fixtures.

Spurs have drawn two of their opening four league games - they drew just twice throughout the whole of their 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have trailed for a league-high 127 minutes at home this season.

Tottenham have conceded five first-half goals; only Norwich, with seven, have let in more.

Their last five league games have produced 17 goals.

