Manchester United v Leicester City

Injury will deny Paul Pogba a 100th Premier League appearance on Saturday, but Christian Fuchs can reach the landmark

TEAM NEWS

Paul Pogba has not recovered from an ankle problem and is one of several sidelined Manchester United players, with Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw also absent with injury.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt with a back injury, while Jesse Lingard will be assessed after illness.

Leicester have no new injuries in the wake of the international break, with all players involved returning fit.

Matty James remains sidelined after having surgery on his Achilles.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: Scan the weekend's fixtures and this game immediately jumps out.

Unbeaten Leicester are top three. And deserve to be.

Manchester United are seeking a first win in four. If Leicester are to gatecrash the top six this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team are in danger of being the side that make way.

On a positive note, Daniel James scored again this week for Wales - his fourth goal in six games for club and country.

But Leicester have an in-form scorer of their own. Since Brendan Rodgers' appointment six months ago, Jamie Vardy has scored more Premier League goals than any other player.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "Leicester is always a tough game. There's a team wanting to push into the top four.

"They've got good players and a very good manager, a proven top manager. Brendan's teams always play good football and we know we've got to play well to deserve the three points."

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers: "Old Trafford is always a difficult place to go. I've obviously been there with a few teams and won and lost and whatnot but [Man Utd] will always have quality.

"This is a chance for us to go and demonstrate our qualities on a fantastic stage."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester are looking very lively and have made a positive start to the season, so this will be a test for United.

I am expecting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to win at home, but United are such a disjointed team at the moment that we don't really know what kind of level they will be at.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v MOTDx stars Chelcee Grimes, Craig Mitch and Reece Parkinson

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last nine league meetings with Leicester (W6, D3), and did the double over the Foxes last season.

United have won eight of their last nine against Leicester at Old Trafford, drawing the other.

Leicester have won just one of their last 20 league games against Manchester United (D4, L15) - that was in September 2014.

The Foxes have lost 17 Premier League games against Manchester United, more than against any other opponents.

Manchester United

After winning their opening game of the season, Manchester United have gone three games without a win (D2, L1).

They have won just one of their last nine league fixtures (D4, L4).

The Red Devils have kept only one league clean sheet in 15 league matches. They have conceded 23 goals in this run and scored just 20 times (W5, D4, L6).

Daniel James has scored three goals in his first four Premier League matches for Man Utd.

James could become only the second United player to score in his first three Premier League appearances at Old Trafford - the other was his current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær in September 1996.

Leicester City