Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Brighton winger Leandro Trossard suffered a groin injury while on international duty with Belgium

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's Ashley Barnes has shaken off a groin strain and Robbie Brady should be fit again after a rib problem.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson's calf injury will be assessed but Danny Drinkwater is out after hurting his ankle in a nightclub fight.

Brighton will be without winger Leandro Trossard, who faces a month on the sidelines after injuring his groin on international duty.

But defender Ezequiel Schelotto could make his comeback from a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: There's a real feeling of freshness to both Brighton and Burnley in the early part of the season.

The arrival of Graham Potter has brought new ideas and a more expansive style to Brighton. There's just one thing that's missing: a win at the Amex - the home support haven't seen a victory since March.

As for Burnley, unleashed from the shackles of the Europa League, they're already three points better off than at this time last year.

They also have a striker in red-hot form in Ashley Barnes.

If we do have a winner on Saturday, the loser could see their early-season optimism vanish very quickly.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton head coach Graham Potter: "I'm expecting a tough game against a side who I really like. They're very good at what they do and have a good balance between defence and attack.

"They create chances and defend well, they can mix their game up and use their strengths in a good way to create chances."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Danny Drinkwater: "He's old enough and wise enough to know you do whatever you can to try not to get into scrapes but sometimes it happens.

"He is part of us. We have to work with him and help him get realigned to where he was and where he wants to be. We have talked to him and the rest will remain private."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

You can already see how Brighton are a more adventurous side this season with Graham Potter in charge. Even in their defeat by Manchester City last time out, they had a bit of a go.

I think the players appreciate having the freedom to attack, and the Seagulls fans will definitely enjoy watching them.

It will be the same approach against Burnley, but I think the Clarets will be a tough nut to crack - they usually are.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley did the double over Brighton last season, including winning 3-1 at the Amex Stadium in February.

Albion are yet to beat the Clarets in the Premier League (D2, L2).

Five of the last seven meetings have been draws.

Brighton

Brighton are yet to win at home this season (D1, L1).

They have won just two of their last 16 matches in all competitions.

The Seagulls have not scored more than once in any of their last 14 Premier League home games.

They are winless in their last seven at the Amex Stadium (D2, L5) and could equal their longest top-flight home winless streak of eight, set from December 1982 to March 1983.

Brighton have picked up just 15 points in 22 Premier League matches in 2019, eight fewer than any other side to have played in the top flight in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Burnley