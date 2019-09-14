Scottish Premiership
Hamilton12:00Celtic
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Celtic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic44001731412
2Rangers43019459
3Livingston42208448
4Aberdeen42116337
5Motherwell42118627
6Kilmarnock411224-24
7Hamilton411258-34
8Ross County411247-34
9Hibernian4112411-74
10St Mirren410324-23
11Hearts402258-32
12St Johnstone4022412-82
