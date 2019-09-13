Northampton Town v Newport County

Midfielder Alan McCormack could return for Northampton as they look to end Newport's 17-game unbeaten run.

The Cobblers, who will be without Ryan Watson (broken collarbone), were the last team to beat the Exiles in a regular-season league game last March.

Newport defender Ryan Inniss is absent as he starts a five-match ban.

But Danny McNamara is back in contention after missing last week's win over Port Vale because he was with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.