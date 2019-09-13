Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Joe Rodon has played all six league games for unbeaten Swansea this season

Championship leaders Swansea will assess centre-back Joe Rodon as they look to make it six wins out of seven.

The 21-year-old suffered a knock in Wales' friendly win over Belarus on Monday, but Bersant Celina is available after playing for Kosovo in the 5-3 defeat by England.

Nottingham Forest right-back Carl Jenkinson will be sidelined for a few weeks with an ankle injury.

Matty Cash may have to fill in, while striker Rafa Mir (leg) is out too.

