Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Championship leaders Swansea will assess centre-back Joe Rodon as they look to make it six wins out of seven.
The 21-year-old suffered a knock in Wales' friendly win over Belarus on Monday, but Bersant Celina is available after playing for Kosovo in the 5-3 defeat by England.
Nottingham Forest right-back Carl Jenkinson will be sidelined for a few weeks with an ankle injury.
Matty Cash may have to fill in, while striker Rafa Mir (leg) is out too.
Match facts
- Excluding play-offs, three of the last six league meetings between Swansea and Nottingham Forest at Liberty Stadium have ended goalless, including last season's encounter.
- Nottingham Forest have lost only two of their last 12 regular league matches against Swansea (W5 D5 L2).
- This is only the second time Swansea City have won as many as five of their opening six league games to a season (W5 D1 L0), also doing so in 1923-24 in the Third Division South.
- Nottingham Forest have lost only one of their last 11 matches in all competitions (W7 D3 L1).
- Swansea have not won five consecutive league matches since December 2007 when they were in League One (six in a row).
- Albert Adomah has had a hand in four goals in his last four appearances in all competitions for Nottingham Forest (3 goals, 1 assist).