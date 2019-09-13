Hull City v Wigan Athletic
Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen could make his first appearance of the season.
The Norwegian had been expected to leave the Tigers before the European transfer deadline but will now stay until January at least.
Wigan midfielder Anthony Pilkington (thigh) is back in training but unlikely to make the squad.
Teenage striker Joe Gelhardt (hamstring) made his debut against Barnsley and could be involved again.
Match facts
- Hull City have won each of their past two home league matches against Wigan, most recently a 2-1 success over the Latics in April 2019.
- Wigan have not lost consecutive league meetings with Hull since September 1991.
- Hull have managed just two wins in their past 13 games in all competitions (W2 D5 L6) and are winless in five (W0 D3 L2).
- Since the start of last season, Wigan Athletic have won just two of their 28 away games in all competitions (W2 D5 L21).
- Hull have kept two clean sheets in their last 19 games in all competitions, both against current League One teams - Ipswich Town in March and Tranmere Rovers in August.
- Wigan have scored just one goal from their last 61 shots in all competitions.