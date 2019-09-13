Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City

Lyle Taylor has scored five goals in six games this season and is the joint-top scorer in the Championship

Charlton have worries about top scorer Lyle Taylor after he picked up a knock on international duty with Montserrat.

Brighton loanee Beram Kayal could make his Addicks debut after featuring twice for Israel, while Deji Oshilaja has returned to training.

Birmingham forward Kerim Mrabti could play for the first time since the opening day of the season after recovering from a hamstring problem.

But Jefferson Montero is out for several weeks with a thigh injury.

Match facts