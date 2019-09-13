Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town

From the section

Lee Wallace joined QPR on a free transfer from Rangers after 250 appearances for the Scottish giants

Former Rangers defender Lee Wallace could be in line to make a belated QPR debut following a hip injury.

They will also check on Geoff Cameron (hamstring), while winger Olamide Shodipo is nearing full fitness after a knee problem.

Luton boss Graeme Jones hopes to have defender Martin Cranie available after missing three games with a knee injury.

James Collins, Simon Sluga and Luke Bolton all returned from international duty unscathed.

Match facts