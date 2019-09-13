Championship
Fulham12:30West Brom
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v West Bromwich Albion

Aleksandar Mitrovic
Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored eight goals in eight appearances for Fulham and Serbia this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Fulham will be without midfielder Harry Arter after he was sent off in the draw at Cardiff, so Stefan Johansen could come into the starting XI.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is looking to score for the eighth successive game for club and country.

Unbeaten West Bromwich Albion will make a decision on Kieran Gibbs (groin) following his return to training.

Boss Slaven Bilic may bring in Kenneth Zohore up front for Charlie Austin, who is yet to score in the league.

But Bilic says it is still too early for Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi, who has not played since his ankle operation after the African Cup of Nations.

Match facts

  • Fulham are unbeaten in their last seven league games against West Bromwich Albiob, although this is their first Premier League meeting since February 2014.
  • Albion are winless in each of their last 15 league trips to Fulham since a 2-1 victory in October 1967, when Jeff Astle and Tony 'Bomber' Brown scored the goals.
  • Fulham have put together 126 sequences of 10 or more passes in open play this season - 47 more than any other Championship team.
  • The Baggies have won the most points from losing positions in the Championship this season (11). The Baggies have gone behind in five of their six games and lost none.
  • The two teams to complete the most successful passes in the opposition half this season are Fulham (1,347) and West Brom (1,308).
  • Grady Diangana's three Championship goals this season for Albion have been worth five points. No Championship player has won more points for their team this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea6510124816
2Charlton6420115614
3Leeds6411103713
4West Brom6330107312
5Bristol City6321118311
6Fulham6312105510
7Preston6312117410
8QPR631299010
9Birmingham631268-210
10Nottm Forest62319639
11Sheff Wed63038629
12Millwall623157-29
13Cardiff622279-28
14Brentford62135417
15Luton6213101007
16Reading62138807
17Blackburn621357-27
18Middlesbrough613278-16
19Derby613269-36
20Hull612369-35
21Barnsley612349-55
22Wigan6114411-74
23Huddersfield6015511-61
24Stoke6015615-91
View full Championship table

