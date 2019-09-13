Fulham v West Bromwich Albion

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored eight goals in eight appearances for Fulham and Serbia this season

Fulham will be without midfielder Harry Arter after he was sent off in the draw at Cardiff, so Stefan Johansen could come into the starting XI.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is looking to score for the eighth successive game for club and country.

Unbeaten West Bromwich Albion will make a decision on Kieran Gibbs (groin) following his return to training.

Boss Slaven Bilic may bring in Kenneth Zohore up front for Charlie Austin, who is yet to score in the league.

But Bilic says it is still too early for Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi, who has not played since his ankle operation after the African Cup of Nations.

Match facts