Fulham v West Bromwich Albion
Fulham will be without midfielder Harry Arter after he was sent off in the draw at Cardiff, so Stefan Johansen could come into the starting XI.
Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is looking to score for the eighth successive game for club and country.
Unbeaten West Bromwich Albion will make a decision on Kieran Gibbs (groin) following his return to training.
Boss Slaven Bilic may bring in Kenneth Zohore up front for Charlie Austin, who is yet to score in the league.
But Bilic says it is still too early for Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi, who has not played since his ankle operation after the African Cup of Nations.
Match facts
- Fulham are unbeaten in their last seven league games against West Bromwich Albiob, although this is their first Premier League meeting since February 2014.
- Albion are winless in each of their last 15 league trips to Fulham since a 2-1 victory in October 1967, when Jeff Astle and Tony 'Bomber' Brown scored the goals.
- Fulham have put together 126 sequences of 10 or more passes in open play this season - 47 more than any other Championship team.
- The Baggies have won the most points from losing positions in the Championship this season (11). The Baggies have gone behind in five of their six games and lost none.
- The two teams to complete the most successful passes in the opposition half this season are Fulham (1,347) and West Brom (1,308).
- Grady Diangana's three Championship goals this season for Albion have been worth five points. No Championship player has won more points for their team this season.