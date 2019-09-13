Championship
Preston15:00Brentford
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Brentford

Ollie Watkins
Ollie Watkins has scored four of Brentford's five Championship goals so far this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Preston boss Alex Neil faces a raft of injury concerns ahead of Brentford's visit to Deepdale with Andrew Hughes, Tom Barkhuizen and Sean Maguire all likely to be missing.

Darnell Fisher should be available but David Nugent is not fit.

Brentford could be unchanged from the side that thrashed Derby 3-0 before the international break.

Henrik Dalsgaard and Pontus Jansson both returned unscathed after playing for their respective nations.

Match facts

  • Preston have won just two of their last 13 league matches against Brentford (W2 D2 L9).
  • The last five league meetings between Preston and Brentford at Deepdale have seen 25 goals scored, with both sides scoring at least twice in each of the last three.
  • Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson has been involved in more Championship goals than any other player this season (3 goals, 4 assists).
  • Brentford's Ollie Watkins has scored four goals in his last five Championship games - one more than in his previous 25 (3 goals).
  • Preston have lost just two of their last 14 home games in all competitions (W6 D6 L2).
  • Although no Championship player has attempted more shots than Brentford's Sergi Canos this season, the Spaniard has had more shots without scoring than any other player (22).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea6510124816
2Charlton6420115614
3Leeds6411103713
4West Brom6330107312
5Bristol City6321118311
6Fulham6312105510
7Preston6312117410
8QPR631299010
9Birmingham631268-210
10Nottm Forest62319639
11Sheff Wed63038629
12Cardiff7232810-29
13Millwall623157-29
14Brentford62135417
15Luton6213101007
16Reading62138807
17Blackburn621357-27
18Derby7142710-37
19Middlesbrough613278-16
20Hull612369-35
21Barnsley612349-55
22Wigan6114411-74
23Huddersfield6015511-61
24Stoke6015615-91
View full Championship table

