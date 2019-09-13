Preston North End v Brentford

Ollie Watkins has scored four of Brentford's five Championship goals so far this season

Preston boss Alex Neil faces a raft of injury concerns ahead of Brentford's visit to Deepdale with Andrew Hughes, Tom Barkhuizen and Sean Maguire all likely to be missing.

Darnell Fisher should be available but David Nugent is not fit.

Brentford could be unchanged from the side that thrashed Derby 3-0 before the international break.

Henrik Dalsgaard and Pontus Jansson both returned unscathed after playing for their respective nations.

Match facts