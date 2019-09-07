Scotland 1-2 Russia: Captain Andy Robertson on pain of latest loss

Andy Robertson says it is "worrying" how far Scotland are behind Russia

Scotland captain Andy Robertson says Friday's Hampden defeat to Russia was "one of the most disappointing" of his career.

The 2-1 Hampden loss means Scotland have a mountain to climb to salvage their automatic qualification hopes for Euro 2020.

It leaves Steve Clarke's side six points adrift of the Russians in second with five games to play in Group I.

"It's because of how much was on the line," said the Liverpool defender.

"We had a chance to go level with them and that would have opened this group right up.

"Russia are a very good team, so it's probably not up there with the Georgia [1-0] and Kazakhstan [3-0] results or the Lithuania draw at home - because they're teams we should have been beating - but we knew how big this game was and we wanted the three points to open this game up and we didn't take it."

Scotland face the might of Belgium at Hampden on Monday knowing defeat could leave them nine points behind an automatic qualification spot with just 12 points available.

"The worrying thing is how far we are behind Russia," said the 25-year-old defender of the world's top-ranked team.

"We believed we could have been the team to compete with them and now they're six points clear.

"That's going to be hard to get back but we need to try and unfortunately we have Belgium at home because there's now no other option than to get a result.

"If we don't get a result on Monday, I think it's going to be verging on impossible to get through this group."