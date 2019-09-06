Michael Bolingbroke: Blackpool executive chairman leaves role

Michael Bolingbroke had a spell as chief executive at Italian club Inter Milan after leaving Manchester United in 2014

Michael Bolingbroke has left his role as Blackpool executive chairman after just less than five months.

Bolingbroke, ex-chief operating officer at Manchester United, was appointed by receivers in April and oversaw the sale of the club to Simon Sadler in June.

Sadler thanked Bolingbroke for his "help and guidance".

"Mike's role was vital in the transition period leading to the sale and my taking over," Sadler told the club website.

"The groundwork laid under Mike's leadership forms the foundation on which the club is being rebuilt and the board and I are grateful to him for his stewardship of the club."

Bolingbroke, who spent seven years as chief operating officer at Manchester United and also had a spell as chief executive with Italian side Inter Milan. said it has been "a great honour" to have been associated with Blackpool.

He added: "I am proud of our achievements over the past few months. I can now move on knowing that the future of the club is secure under Simon's ownership."