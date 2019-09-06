Match ends, Turkey U21 2, England U21 3.
Euro 2021 qualifiers: Turkey U21 2-3 England U21
-
- From the section Football
England Under-21s scored twice in the space of two second-half minutes to recover and beat Turkey 3-2 in their opening Euro 2021 qualifier.
The Young Lions suffered humiliation at this summer's European Championship, exiting at the group stage.
They made the perfect start courtesy of Eddie Nketiah but the hosts responded through Dogukan Sinik and Mert Muldur.
Nketiah stroked home from Phil Foden's pass for 2-2, before Reiss Nelson scuffed in with 15 minutes remaining.
Aidy Boothroyd's side had been largely poor up until that point in the second half, when they were gifted a winning goal as goalkeeper Altay Bayindir let Nelson's weak shot slip under his leg while diving.
The Arsenal played made up for his glaring miss in the first half, miscuing wide from six yards out with the whole goal to aim at, while Steven Sessegnon curled a low shot narrowly wide after Nketiah's opener from close range.
Cheered on by a boisterous crowd in Izmit, Turkey hit back as Sinik clipped in from Berkay Ozcan's through ball and Muldur flicked in a clever finish from Orkun Kokcu's corner, before collapsing late on.
England will be hoping to maintain their winning start in their next game against Kosovo in Hull on Monday (kick-off 18:45 BST).
Line-ups
Turkey U21
- 1Bayindir
- 2Müldür
- 4Türkmen
- 16Tagir
- 14Sertel
- 8Kökcü
- 5ÖzdemirSubstituted forYükselat 81'minutes
- 10ÖzcanSubstituted forOktayat 45+1'minutes
- 11Kutucu
- 9Dervisoglu
- 7SinikSubstituted forÜnerat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dursun
- 6Oktay
- 12Dadakdeniz
- 15Ozdemir
- 17Berisbek
- 18Özkacar
- 19Yüksel
- 20Saglam
- 23Üner
England U21
- 1Ramsdale
- 2AaronsBooked at 85mins
- 15Guehi
- 4Chalobah
- 3Panzo
- 11S SessegnonSubstituted forGreenwoodat 59'minutes
- 8Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forGodfreyat 81'minutes
- 6DaviesBooked at 40mins
- 10Foden
- 9Nketiah
- 7NelsonSubstituted forBrewsterat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Godfrey
- 12Richards
- 16Skipp
- 17Cantwell
- 18Justin
- 19Brewster
- 20Eze
- 22Balcombe
- 23Greenwood
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Turkey U21 2, England U21 3.
Offside, England U21. Rhian Brewster tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Eddie Nketiah (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Ramsdale.
Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Davies.
Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Muhayer Oktay (Turkey U21).
Attempt missed. Phil Foden (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
Foul by Max Aarons (England U21).
Ahmed Kutucu (Turkey U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Altay Bayindir.
Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Davies.
Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ahmed Kutucu (Turkey U21).
Booking
Max Aarons (England U21) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Eddie Nketiah (England U21).
Hüseyin Türkmen (Turkey U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Turkey U21. Atakan Üner tries a through ball, but Ilker Yüksel is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Atakan Üner (Turkey U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Halil Dervisoglu.
Offside, Turkey U21. Mert Müldür tries a through ball, but Ilker Yüksel is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (England U21) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross following a corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Cemali Sertel.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Ben Godfrey replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey U21. Ilker Yüksel replaces Berat Özdemir.
Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey U21).
Attempt missed. Phil Foden (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Greenwood following a fast break.
Foul by Rhian Brewster (England U21).
Orkun Kökcü (Turkey U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Rhian Brewster replaces Reiss Nelson.
Attempt saved. Muhayer Oktay (Turkey U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mert Müldür.
Offside, Turkey U21. Ahmed Kutucu tries a through ball, but Halil Dervisoglu is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ahmed Kutucu (Turkey U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Atakan Üner.
Goal!
Goal! Turkey U21 2, England U21 3. Reiss Nelson (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Panzo.
Goal!
Goal! Turkey U21 2, England U21 2. Eddie Nketiah (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden.
Attempt blocked. Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey U21. Atakan Üner replaces Dogukan Sinik.