Republic of Ireland: McGoldrick and Robinson ruled out of Bulgaria friendly

Sheffield United strikers David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson have been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's friendly against Bulgaria.

McGoldrick, who scored the equaliser in Thursday's 1-1 Euro qualifier draw with Switzerland, has returned to England for treatment on a shoulder injury.

Robinson picked up a hamstring strain which forced him off on Thursday.

The remaining 22 players in the Republic squad will reconvene on Sunday ahead of Tuesday's match in Dublin.

Goalscoring hero McGoldrick carried the injury into Thursday's game with the Swiss at the Aviva Stadium.

"Both David and Callum won't be coming back in when the squad report back to the Castleknock Hotel on Sunday," said Republic boss Mick McCarthy, who confirmed he had no plans to call up any additional players to his squad.

"David came into camp with a shoulder injury but was determined to play against Switzerland and what a game he had. He was brilliant from start to finish and capped off a great performance with a first senior international goal that was no more than he deserved.

"Callum felt his hamstring in the second half of the game so it is best now that he also goes back to Sheffield United for treatment.

"There are a few other bumps and bruises about the place but we will see how everyone feels after their short break over the weekend and take it from there on Sunday."

The Republic of Ireland are top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group D with three wins and two draws from five games, and are involved in a three-way battle for two qualifying spots with Denmark and Switzerland.