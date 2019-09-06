Brandon Mason: Coventry City defender signs new contract

Brandon Mason made two Premier League appearances while at former club Watford

Coventry City defender Brandon Mason has signed a new contract with the League One club to run until June 2022.

The full-back, 21, has played 34 games for the Sky Blues since his move from Watford in the summer of 2018.

London-born Mason has been a regular for boss Mark Robins so far in 2019-20, playing six games in all competitions.

He made four senior appearances for his old club, two of them in the Premier League, as well as two games on loan to Dundee United in Scotland.