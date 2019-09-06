Euro U21s qualifying: Wales U21s 1-0 Belgium U21s

Paul Bodin played for Cardiff City, Swindon Town, Crystal Palace and Reading

Brennan Johnson's early goal gave Wales Under-21s a notable win over Belgium in their opening Euro 2021 qualifier at Wrexham's Racecourse.

Nottingham Forest's Johnson struck after just three minutes on his debut.

Sebastiaan Bornauw, Loïs Openda and Louis Verstraete went close for the visitors while Dan Mooney nearly doubled Wales' lead.

After the break Cardiff City's Mark Harris, on loan at Wrexham, could have made it 2-0 with 11 minutes remaining.

Wales resisted late pressure to hold on to their lead to give new manager Paul Bodin a winning start.

Bodin's side host Euro 2019 runners-up Germany at the same venue on Tuesday, 10 September.

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Moldova are the other teams in Group 9 with the group winners and the best runners-up qualifying automatically for the finals in Hungary and Slovenia.

The other eight group runners-up will secure a play-off spot with four further teams qualifying for the finals.

Former Wales and Swindon Town left-back Bodin was promoted from his role with the U19s to succeeded Robert Page as U21s boss.

Page had selected the U21s squad before being promoted to Ryan Giggs' coaching staff with the senior side, but Bodin is familiar with the players.