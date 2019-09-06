Sadou Diallo: Wolves midfielder joins Accrington Stanley after transfer window shuts

Sadou Diallo, a former Manchester City youth player, is yet to make a first-team appearance for Wolves, but has played for the club in the EFL Trophy

Wolves midfielder Sadou Diallo has joined League One side Accrington Stanley on loan until January four days after the transfer window shut.

Stanley say the 20-year-old's move was "approved by the EFL executive" after it was completed late on deadline day.

Diallo's deal, however, is still subject to clearance from the Football Association and Premier League.

"It came about at the last minute, but I was very happy to hear Accrington wanted me," Diallo said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.